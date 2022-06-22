Concentrated Nitric Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ammonium nitrate is estimated to be the largest segment among the applications. It is widely used in fertilizers and explosives. In fertilizers, ammonium nitrate can be used directly, or it can be used as an intermediate for Others nitrogen fertilizers, such as calcium ammonium nitrate and urea ammonium nitrate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Concentrated Nitric Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/158573/global-concentrated-nitric-acid-market-2022-2028-348

Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Concentrated Nitric Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Concentrated Nitric Acid market was valued at 19690 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22130 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ammonium Nitrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Concentrated Nitric Acid include Yara International, CF Industries Holdings, Potash Corp, Nutrien, OCI, BASF, Hanwha Corporation, Linde Group and UBE Industries and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Concentrated Nitric Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ammonium Nitrate

Adipic Acid

Nitrobenzene

Toluene Diisocyanate

Others

Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agrochemicals

Explosives

Automotive

Electronics

Others

Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Concentrated Nitric Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Concentrated Nitric Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Concentrated Nitric Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Concentrated Nitric Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yara International

CF Industries Holdings

Potash Corp

Nutrien

OCI

BASF

Hanwha Corporation

Linde Group

UBE Industries

LSB Industries Inc.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/158573/global-concentrated-nitric-acid-market-2022-2028-348

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Concentrated Nitric Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Concentrated Nitric Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concentrated Nitric Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Concentrated Nitric Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concentrated Nitric Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concentrated Nitric Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concentrated Nitric Acid Companies

4 S

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/158573/global-concentrated-nitric-acid-market-2022-2028-348

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

