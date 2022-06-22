Concrete Admixtures Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Air-entraining agents is the fastest-growing concrete admixtures. The Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & African regions are expected to grow at promising rates in the next five years. The growing population trend in Asia-Pacific region and the need for improved infrastructure is anticipated to increase the global demand for concrete admixtures
This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Admixtures in global, including the following market information:
Global Concrete Admixtures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Concrete Admixtures Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Concrete Admixtures companies in 2021 (%)
The global Concrete Admixtures market was valued at 13630 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 19130 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Superplasticizers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Concrete Admixtures include The DOW Chemical Company, BASF SE, Sika AG, W.R. Grace & Co., Rpm International Inc., Chryso S.A.S., Mapei S.P.A, Pidilite Industries and Fosroc International Ltd and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Concrete Admixtures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Concrete Admixtures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Concrete Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Superplasticizers
Normal Plasticizers
Accelerating Agents
Retarding Agents
Air-Entraining Agents
Waterproofing Agents
Others
Global Concrete Admixtures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Concrete Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Non-Residential
Infrastructure
Global Concrete Admixtures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Concrete Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Concrete Admixtures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Concrete Admixtures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Concrete Admixtures sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Concrete Admixtures sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
The DOW Chemical Company
BASF SE
Sika AG
W.R. Grace & Co.
Rpm International Inc.
Chryso S.A.S.
Mapei S.P.A
Pidilite Industries
Fosroc International Ltd
Cico Technologies Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Concrete Admixtures Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Concrete Admixtures Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Concrete Admixtures Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Concrete Admixtures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Concrete Admixtures Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Concrete Admixtures Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Concrete Admixtures Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Concrete Admixtures Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Concrete Admixtures Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Concrete Admixtures Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Concrete Admixtures Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Admixtures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete Admixtures Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Admixtures Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concrete Admixtures Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Admixtures Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Concrete Admi
