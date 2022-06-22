Concrete Bonding Agents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The cementitious latex based concrete bonding agent was the largest bonding agent in 2015 due to the appreciable adhesion it imparts to new concrete when it is adhered to the existing concrete. Cementitious latex based bonding agents are cost-effective and their availability in a variety of formulations drives the demand in the global concrete bonding agents market. Moreover they are highly compatible with concrete admixtures.

The global Concrete Bonding Agents market was valued at 2854.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3871.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Concrete Bonding Agents include Sika AG, Fosroc International Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber S.A., Mapei S.P.A., BASF SE, Lafargeholcim, The DOW Chemical Company, DOW Corning Corporation and GCP Applied Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Concrete Bonding Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Cementitious latex based

Epoxy based

Repairing

Flooring

Decorative

Marine

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sika AG

Fosroc International Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

Mapei S.P.A.

BASF SE

Lafargeholcim

The DOW Chemical Company

DOW Corning Corporation

GCP Applied Technologies

The Euclid Chemical Company

The Quikrete Companies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Concrete Bonding Agents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Concrete Bonding Agents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Concrete Bonding Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Bonding Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete Bonding Agents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Bonding Agents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concrete Bonding Agents Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Bonding Agents Companies

4 Sights by Product

