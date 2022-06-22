Concrete Bonding Agents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The cementitious latex based concrete bonding agent was the largest bonding agent in 2015 due to the appreciable adhesion it imparts to new concrete when it is adhered to the existing concrete. Cementitious latex based bonding agents are cost-effective and their availability in a variety of formulations drives the demand in the global concrete bonding agents market. Moreover they are highly compatible with concrete admixtures.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Bonding Agents in global, including the following market information:
Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Concrete Bonding Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Concrete Bonding Agents market was valued at 2854.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3871.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cementitious latex based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Concrete Bonding Agents include Sika AG, Fosroc International Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber S.A., Mapei S.P.A., BASF SE, Lafargeholcim, The DOW Chemical Company, DOW Corning Corporation and GCP Applied Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Concrete Bonding Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cementitious latex based
Epoxy based
Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Repairing
Flooring
Decorative
Marine
Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Concrete Bonding Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Concrete Bonding Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Concrete Bonding Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Concrete Bonding Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sika AG
Fosroc International Ltd.
Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.
Mapei S.P.A.
BASF SE
Lafargeholcim
The DOW Chemical Company
DOW Corning Corporation
GCP Applied Technologies
The Euclid Chemical Company
The Quikrete Companies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Concrete Bonding Agents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Concrete Bonding Agents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Concrete Bonding Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Bonding Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete Bonding Agents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Bonding Agents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concrete Bonding Agents Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Bonding Agents Companies
4 Sights by Product
