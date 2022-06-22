Conductive Inks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Conductive ink is an ink that results in a printed object which conducts electricity. It is typically created by infusing graphite or Others conductive materials into ink.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Conductive Inks in global, including the following market information:
Global Conductive Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Conductive Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Conductive Inks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Conductive Inks market was valued at 2843.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3305.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbon/Graphene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Conductive Inks include E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Johnson Matthey PLC, Poly-Ink, Sun Chemical Corporation, Novacentrix, Creative Materials Inc. and Conductive Compounds Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Conductive Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Conductive Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Conductive Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Carbon/Graphene
Silver Nanoparticle
Silver Nanowire
Silver Coated Copper Nanoparticle
Carbon Nanotube Ink
Copper Flake
Copper Nanoparticles
Copper Oxide Nanoparticle Ink
Conductive Polymer
Others
Global Conductive Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Conductive Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Sensors/Medical
RFID
Printed Circuit Boards
Others
Global Conductive Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Conductive Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Conductive Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Conductive Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Conductive Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Conductive Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company
Henkel AG & Co. KGAA
Heraeus Holding GmbH
Johnson Matthey PLC
Poly-Ink
Sun Chemical Corporation
Novacentrix
Creative Materials Inc.
Conductive Compounds Inc.
Vorbeck Materials Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Conductive Inks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Conductive Inks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Conductive Inks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Conductive Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Conductive Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Conductive Inks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Conductive Inks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Conductive Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Conductive Inks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Conductive Inks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Conductive Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Conductive Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Conductive Inks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Inks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Conductive Inks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Inks Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Conductive Inks Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Carbon/Graphe
