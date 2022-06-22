Construction Films Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Construction Films in global, including the following market information:
Global Construction Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Construction Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Construction Films companies in 2021 (%)
The global Construction Films market was valued at 9861.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11680 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
LLDPE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Construction Films include Raven, Saint-Gobain, Berry Global Group, Toray Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, RKW SE, Mitsubishi Chemical, Dupont Teijin Films and E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Construction Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Construction Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Construction Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
LLDPE
LDPE
HDPE
PP/BOPP
PET/BOPET
POLYAMIDE/BOPA
PVB
PVC
Others
Global Construction Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Construction Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Barriers & Protective
Decorative
Others
Global Construction Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Construction Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Construction Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Construction Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Construction Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Construction Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Raven
Saint-Gobain
Berry Global Group
Toray Industries
Eastman Chemical Company
RKW SE
Mitsubishi Chemical
Dupont Teijin Films
E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
SKC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Construction Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Construction Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Construction Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Construction Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Construction Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Construction Films Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Construction Films Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Construction Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Construction Films Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Construction Films Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Construction Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Construction Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Construction Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Films Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Construction Films Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Films Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Construction Films Market Siz
