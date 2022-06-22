Construction Films Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Construction Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Construction Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Construction Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Construction Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global Construction Films market was valued at 9861.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11680 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

LLDPE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Construction Films include Raven, Saint-Gobain, Berry Global Group, Toray Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, RKW SE, Mitsubishi Chemical, Dupont Teijin Films and E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Construction Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Construction Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Construction Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

LLDPE

LDPE

HDPE

PP/BOPP

PET/BOPET

POLYAMIDE/BOPA

PVB

PVC

Others

Global Construction Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Construction Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Barriers & Protective

Decorative

Others

Global Construction Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Construction Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Construction Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Construction Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Construction Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Construction Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Raven

Saint-Gobain

Berry Global Group

Toray Industries

Eastman Chemical Company

RKW SE

Mitsubishi Chemical

Dupont Teijin Films

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

SKC

