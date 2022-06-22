Specialty Films Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The future of the specialty film market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging, automotive, construction, and electrical & electronic industries.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Films in global, including the following market information:
Global Specialty Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Specialty Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Specialty Films companies in 2021 (%)
The global Specialty Films market was valued at 26890 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 33640 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Specialty Films include Amcor, Covestro, DowDuPont, Honeywell, Jindal Poly Films, Mitsubishi Plastics, Saint-Gobain, Toray and Uflex. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Specialty Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Specialty Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Specialty Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyester
Fluoropolymer
Nylon
Polyimide
Polycarbonate
Others
Global Specialty Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Specialty Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Electrical and Electronics
Construction
Automobiles
Aerospace
Others
Global Specialty Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Specialty Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Specialty Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Specialty Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Specialty Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Specialty Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amcor
Covestro
DowDuPont
Honeywell
Jindal Poly Films
Mitsubishi Plastics
Saint-Gobain
Toray
Uflex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Specialty Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Specialty Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Specialty Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Specialty Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Specialty Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Specialty Films Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Specialty Films Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Specialty Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Specialty Films Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Specialty Films Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Specialty Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Specialty Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Specialty Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Films Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Specialty Films Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Films Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Specialty Films Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Polyester
