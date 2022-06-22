Steel Wire Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Steel wire is a kind of wire made of steel.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Wire in global, including the following market information:
Global Steel Wire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Steel Wire Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meter)
Global top five Steel Wire companies in 2021 (%)
The global Steel Wire market was valued at 24620 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 28290 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbon Steel Wire Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Steel Wire include Ansteel Group, ArcelorMittal, China Baowu Steel Group, Bridon International, Gerdau, HBIS, Heico Wire, Davis Wire and National Standard, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Steel Wire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Steel Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Steel Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Carbon Steel Wire
Alloy Steel Wire
Stainless Steel Wire
Global Steel Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Steel Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building
Ship
Railway
Other
Global Steel Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Steel Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Steel Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Steel Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Steel Wire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meter)
Key companies Steel Wire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ansteel Group
ArcelorMittal
China Baowu Steel Group
Bridon International
Gerdau
HBIS
Heico Wire
Davis Wire
National Standard
Insteel Industries
JFE Steel
Jiangsu Shagang
Kobe Steel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Steel Wire Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Steel Wire Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Steel Wire Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Steel Wire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Steel Wire Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Steel Wire Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Steel Wire Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Steel Wire Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Steel Wire Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Steel Wire Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Steel Wire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Wire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Wire Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Wire Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Wire Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Wire Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Steel Wire Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Carbon Steel Wire
4.1.3 Alloy Steel Wire
4.1.4 Stainless Steel Wire
4.2 By
