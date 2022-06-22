Core Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Core Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Core Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Core Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Core Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Core Materials market was valued at 1259.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1744.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Core Materials include Diab Group (Ratos), Evonik Industries AG, Gurit Holding AG, 3A Composites, Hexcel Corporation, Armacell International S.A., Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd, The Gill Corporation and Euro-Composites S.A. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Core Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Core Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Core Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Foam

Honeycomb

Balsa

Global Core Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Core Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Wind Energy

Marine

Transportation

Construction

Others

Global Core Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Core Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Core Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Core Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Core Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Core Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Diab Group (Ratos)

Evonik Industries AG

Gurit Holding AG

3A Composites

Hexcel Corporation

Armacell International S.A.

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd

The Gill Corporation

Euro-Composites S.A.

Plascore Incorporated

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Core Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Core Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Core Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Core Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Core Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Core Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Core Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Core Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Core Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Core Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Core Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Core Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Core Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Core Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Core Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Core Materials Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Core Materials Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Foam

4.1.3 Honeycomb

