Corrosion Resistant Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Corrosion Resistant Resin in global, including the following market information:
Global Corrosion Resistant Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Corrosion Resistant Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Corrosion Resistant Resin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Corrosion Resistant Resin market was valued at 6659.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8242.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Corrosion Resistant Resin include Ashland Inc., Oiln Corporation, Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Reichhold LLC, Scott Bader Company Limited, Alpha Owens-Corning (AOC) LLC, Polynt SPA and Aditya Birla Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Corrosion Resistant Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Corrosion Resistant Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Corrosion Resistant Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Epoxy
Polyester
Polyurethane
Vinyl Ester
Others
Global Corrosion Resistant Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Corrosion Resistant Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Marine
Automotive & transportation
Oil & gas
Infrastructure
Heavy Industries
Others
Global Corrosion Resistant Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Corrosion Resistant Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Corrosion Resistant Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Corrosion Resistant Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Corrosion Resistant Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Corrosion Resistant Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ashland Inc.
Oiln Corporation
Hexion Inc.
Huntsman Corporation
Reichhold LLC
Scott Bader Company Limited
Alpha Owens-Corning (AOC) LLC
Polynt SPA
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Sino Polymer Co. Ltd.
Others Players
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Corrosion Resistant Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Corrosion Resistant Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Corrosion Resistant Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Corrosion Resistant Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Corrosion Resistant Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Corrosion Resistant Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Corrosion Resistant Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Corrosion Resistant Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Corrosion Resistant Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Corrosion Resistant Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Corrosion Resistant Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corrosion Resistant Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Corrosion Resistant Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrosion Resistant Resin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Corrosion Resistant Resin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrosion Resistant Resi
