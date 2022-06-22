Crop Protection Chemicals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Crop Protection Chemicals in Global, including the following market information:
Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Crop Protection Chemicals market was valued at 54150 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 65680 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Herbicides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Crop Protection Chemicals include BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta AG, Bayer Cropscience AG, FMC Corporation, Monsanto Company and Nufarm Limited and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Crop Protection Chemicals companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Herbicides
Insecticides
Fungicides
Others (Which Include Acaricides, Nematicides, Rodenticides, Disinfectants, Fumigants, Mineral Oils, And Others Crop Protection Chemicals Such as Sulfur, Petroleum Oils, And Sulfuric Acid)
Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Foliar Spray
Seed Treatment
Soil Treatment
Others (Which Include Chemigation and Fumigation)
Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Crop Protection Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Crop Protection Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
The DOW Chemical Company
E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company
Sumitomo Chemical
Syngenta AG
Bayer Cropscience AG
FMC Corporation
Monsanto Company
Nufarm Limited
ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Crop Protection Chemicals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Crop Protection Chemicals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Crop Protection Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Crop Protection Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Crop Protection Chemicals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Crop Protection Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Crop Protection Chemicals Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crop Protection Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Crop Protection Chemicals Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crop Protection Chemicals Companies
