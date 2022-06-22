Crop Protection Chemicals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Crop Protection Chemicals in Global, including the following market information:

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Crop Protection Chemicals market was valued at 54150 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 65680 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Herbicides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Crop Protection Chemicals include BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta AG, Bayer Cropscience AG, FMC Corporation, Monsanto Company and Nufarm Limited and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Crop Protection Chemicals companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Others (Which Include Acaricides, Nematicides, Rodenticides, Disinfectants, Fumigants, Mineral Oils, And Others Crop Protection Chemicals Such as Sulfur, Petroleum Oils, And Sulfuric Acid)

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Others (Which Include Chemigation and Fumigation)

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Crop Protection Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Crop Protection Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Company

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Sumitomo Chemical

Syngenta AG

Bayer Cropscience AG

FMC Corporation

Monsanto Company

Nufarm Limited

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

