Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The growth of the packaged food industry is expected to fuel the growth of the global market for crystalline PET in the coming years. Furthermore, the factors, such as the physical characteristics of crystalline PET including its strength and stiffness, clear appearance, lightweight, low flavor absorption, and favorable creep characteristics, along with low price makes it ideal for usage in various applications. The increased usage of crystalline PET in various applications is also driving the global crystalline polyethylene terephthalate market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate in global, including the following market information:

Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/158587/global-crystalline-polyethylene-terephthalate-market-2022-2028-325

Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate market was valued at 9176.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12810 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Government and Research Organizations Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate include Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, LA SEDA DE Barcelona (LSB), Dak Americas LLC, Petro Polymer Shargh, Treform Packaging Ab, Quadrant and Petrotemex and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industrial Bodies

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Crystalline PET Manufacturers

Crystalline PET Traders/Suppliers

Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Films/Sheets

LID

Trays

Cups

Bottles

Others

Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

The DOW Chemical Company

LA SEDA DE Barcelona (LSB)

Dak Americas LLC

Petro Polymer Shargh

Treform Packaging Ab

Quadrant

Petrotemex

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/158587/global-crystalline-polyethylene-terephthalate-market-2022-2028-325

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crystalline Polyethylene Te

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/158587/global-crystalline-polyethylene-terephthalate-market-2022-2028-325

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

