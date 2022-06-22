Walking Canes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Walking Canes in global, including the following market information:
Global Walking Canes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Walking Canes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Walking Canes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Walking Canes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wooden Crutches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Walking Canes include Hugo Mobility, HurryCane, Ez2care, Duro-Med, Carex Health Brands, Royal Canes, HARVY, NOVA Medical Products and Telebrands, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Walking Canes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Walking Canes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Walking Canes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wooden Crutches
Plastic Crutches
Metal Crutches
Global Walking Canes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Walking Canes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aged Use
Patient Use
Decorative Use
Global Walking Canes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Walking Canes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Walking Canes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Walking Canes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Walking Canes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Walking Canes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hugo Mobility
HurryCane
Ez2care
Duro-Med
Carex Health Brands
Royal Canes
HARVY
NOVA Medical Products
Telebrands
Rms
VIVE
King Of Canes
Switch Sticks
TreasureGurus, LLC
Pharmaceutical Specialties
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Walking Canes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Walking Canes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Walking Canes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Walking Canes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Walking Canes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Walking Canes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Walking Canes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Walking Canes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Walking Canes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Walking Canes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Walking Canes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Walking Canes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Walking Canes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Walking Canes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Walking Canes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Walking Canes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Walking Canes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Wooden Crutches
4.1.3 Plastic Crutches
