Hair Tools Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hair Tools in global, including the following market information:

Global Hair Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hair Tools Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Hair Tools companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hair Tools market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hair Clippers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hair Tools include Remington, KIPOZI, MHU, HIS, CHI, Revlon, Herstyle, Paul Mitchell and VS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hair Tools manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hair Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hair Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hair Clippers

Hair Dryers

Straighteners

Global Hair Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hair Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial Use

Others

Global Hair Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hair Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hair Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hair Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hair Tools sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hair Tools sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Remington

KIPOZI

MHU

HIS

CHI

Revlon

Herstyle

Paul Mitchell

VS

Panasonic

POVOS

FLYCO

BaByliss

BRAUN

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hair Tools Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hair Tools Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hair Tools Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hair Tools Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hair Tools Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hair Tools Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hair Tools Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hair Tools Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hair Tools Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hair Tools Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hair Tools Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hair Tools Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hair Tools Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hair Tools Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hair Tools Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hair Tools Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Hair Tools Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Hair Clippers

4.1.3 Hair Dryers

4.1.4 Straighteners

4.2 By Type – Global Ha

