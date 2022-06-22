Bowed String Instrument Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bowed String Instrument in global, including the following market information:
Global Bowed String Instrument Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bowed String Instrument Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Bowed String Instrument companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bowed String Instrument market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Violin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bowed String Instrument include Astrea, Stentor, Anton Breton, Cremona, Pirastro, Thomastik, Hidersine, J Lasalle and Headway, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bowed String Instrument manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bowed String Instrument Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bowed String Instrument Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Violin
Viola
Cello
Others
Global Bowed String Instrument Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bowed String Instrument Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Popular Music
Classical Music
Others
Global Bowed String Instrument Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bowed String Instrument Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bowed String Instrument revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bowed String Instrument revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bowed String Instrument sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Bowed String Instrument sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Astrea
Stentor
Anton Breton
Cremona
Pirastro
Thomastik
Hidersine
J Lasalle
Headway
Hercules
Travelite
D'Addario
Bellafina
Bridge
Cremona
Engelhardt
Etude
Karl Willhelm
Knilling
Maple Leaf Strings
Barcus Berry
Bridge
D'Addario
Earthenware
Hofner
Musician's Gear
Rogue
Silver Creek
Super Sensitive
The Realist
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bowed String Instrument Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bowed String Instrument Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bowed String Instrument Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bowed String Instrument Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bowed String Instrument Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bowed String Instrument Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bowed String Instrument Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bowed String Instrument Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bowed String Instrument Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bowed String Instrument Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bowed String Instrument Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bowed String Instrument Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bowed String Instrument Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bowed String Instrument Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bowed String Instrument Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bowed String Instrument Companies
4 Sights by Product
