Commodity Plastics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Commodity plastics are plastics that are used in high volume and wide range of applications, such as film for packaging, photographic and magnetic tape, clothing, beverage and trash containers and a variety of household products where mechanical properties and service environments are not critical.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commodity Plastics in global, including the following market information:

Global Commodity Plastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Commodity Plastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Commodity Plastics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Commodity Plastics market was valued at 348720 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 446120 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyethylene (PE) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Commodity Plastics include Exxon Mobil, LG Chem, Sumitomo Chemical, The DOW Chemical, SABIc, BASf, Lyondellbasell, Sinopec and Ineos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Commodity Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commodity Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Commodity Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Global Commodity Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Commodity Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Automotive

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Construction

Global Commodity Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Commodity Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Commodity Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Commodity Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Commodity Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Commodity Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Exxon Mobil

LG Chem

Sumitomo Chemical

The DOW Chemical

SABIc

BASf

Lyondellbasell

Sinopec

Ineos

Formosa Plastics

Mitsubishi Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Commodity Plastics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Commodity Plastics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Commodity Plastics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Commodity Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Commodity Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Commodity Plastics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Commodity Plastics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Commodity Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Commodity Plastics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Commodity Plastics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Commodity Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Commodity Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Commodity Plastics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commodity Plastics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Commodity Plastics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commodity Plastics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Commodity Plastics Market Size

