Plant Growing Lamps Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant Growing Lamps in global, including the following market information:
Global Plant Growing Lamps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plant Growing Lamps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Plant Growing Lamps companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plant Growing Lamps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 300 Watt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plant Growing Lamps include GE, Osram, Everlight Electronics, Gavita, Hubbell Lighting, Kessil, Cree, Illumitex and Lumigrow, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plant Growing Lamps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plant Growing Lamps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plant Growing Lamps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 300 Watt
Above 300 Watt
Global Plant Growing Lamps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plant Growing Lamps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Indoor Farming
Vertical Farming
Commercial Greenhouse
Others
Global Plant Growing Lamps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plant Growing Lamps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plant Growing Lamps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plant Growing Lamps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plant Growing Lamps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Plant Growing Lamps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE
Osram
Everlight Electronics
Gavita
Hubbell Lighting
Kessil
Cree
Illumitex
Lumigrow
Fionia Lighting
Valoya
Heliospectra AB
Cidly
Ohmax Optoelectronic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plant Growing Lamps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plant Growing Lamps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plant Growing Lamps Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plant Growing Lamps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plant Growing Lamps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plant Growing Lamps Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plant Growing Lamps Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plant Growing Lamps Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plant Growing Lamps Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plant Growing Lamps Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plant Growing Lamps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plant Growing Lamps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plant Growing Lamps Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant Growing Lamps Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plant Growing Lamps Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant Growing Lamps Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Plant Growing
