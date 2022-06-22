Plant Growing Lamps Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant Growing Lamps in global, including the following market information:

Global Plant Growing Lamps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plant Growing Lamps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Plant Growing Lamps companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plant Growing Lamps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 300 Watt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plant Growing Lamps include GE, Osram, Everlight Electronics, Gavita, Hubbell Lighting, Kessil, Cree, Illumitex and Lumigrow, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plant Growing Lamps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plant Growing Lamps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plant Growing Lamps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 300 Watt

Above 300 Watt

Global Plant Growing Lamps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plant Growing Lamps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Indoor Farming

Vertical Farming

Commercial Greenhouse

Others

Global Plant Growing Lamps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plant Growing Lamps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plant Growing Lamps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plant Growing Lamps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plant Growing Lamps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Plant Growing Lamps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE

Osram

Everlight Electronics

Gavita

Hubbell Lighting

Kessil

Cree

Illumitex

Lumigrow

Fionia Lighting

Valoya

Heliospectra AB

Cidly

Ohmax Optoelectronic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plant Growing Lamps Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plant Growing Lamps Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plant Growing Lamps Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plant Growing Lamps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plant Growing Lamps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plant Growing Lamps Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plant Growing Lamps Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plant Growing Lamps Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plant Growing Lamps Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plant Growing Lamps Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plant Growing Lamps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plant Growing Lamps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plant Growing Lamps Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant Growing Lamps Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plant Growing Lamps Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant Growing Lamps Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Plant Growing

