Physiotherapy Instrument Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Physiotherapy Instrument in global, including the following market information:
Global Physiotherapy Instrument Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Physiotherapy Instrument Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Physiotherapy Instrument companies in 2021 (%)
The global Physiotherapy Instrument market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ultrasound Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Physiotherapy Instrument include Patterson Medical Holdings, DJO Global, Enraf-Nonius, Kindred Healthcare, Select Medical, BTL Industries, Concentra Operating, US Physical Therapy and EMS Physio and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Physiotherapy Instrument manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Physiotherapy Instrument Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Physiotherapy Instrument Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ultrasound
Electric Stimulation
Heat Therapy
Therapeutic Exercise
Others
Global Physiotherapy Instrument Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Physiotherapy Instrument Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Neurology
Musculoskeletal
Pediatric
Cardiovascular & Pulmonary
Others
Global Physiotherapy Instrument Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Physiotherapy Instrument Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Physiotherapy Instrument revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Physiotherapy Instrument revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Physiotherapy Instrument sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Physiotherapy Instrument sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Patterson Medical Holdings
DJO Global
Enraf-Nonius
Kindred Healthcare
Select Medical
BTL Industries
Concentra Operating
US Physical Therapy
EMS Physio
Isokinetic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Physiotherapy Instrument Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Physiotherapy Instrument Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Physiotherapy Instrument Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Physiotherapy Instrument Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Physiotherapy Instrument Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Physiotherapy Instrument Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Physiotherapy Instrument Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Physiotherapy Instrument Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Physiotherapy Instrument Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Physiotherapy Instrument Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Physiotherapy Instrument Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Physiotherapy Instrument Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Physiotherapy Instrument Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Physiotherapy Instrument Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Physiotherapy Instrument Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Physiotherapy Instrument Companies
4 S
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Physiotherapy Instrument Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global and Regional Physiotherapy Instrument Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027