Dry Cooling Tower Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dry Cooling Tower in global, including the following market information:

Global Dry Cooling Tower Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dry Cooling Tower Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Dry Cooling Tower companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dry Cooling Tower market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Open Cooling Tower Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dry Cooling Tower include Baltimore Aircoil, Bell Cooling Tower, Brentwood Industries, Enexio, Hamon & Cie International, Paharpur Cooling Towers, SPIG, SPX and Star Cooling Towers Private. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dry Cooling Tower manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dry Cooling Tower Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dry Cooling Tower Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Open Cooling Tower

Closed Cooling Tower

Global Dry Cooling Tower Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dry Cooling Tower Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petrochemicals And Oil & Gas

HVACR

Food & Beverages

Power Generation

Others

Global Dry Cooling Tower Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dry Cooling Tower Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dry Cooling Tower revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dry Cooling Tower revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dry Cooling Tower sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dry Cooling Tower sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Baltimore Aircoil

Bell Cooling Tower

Brentwood Industries

Enexio

Hamon & Cie International

Paharpur Cooling Towers

SPIG

SPX

Star Cooling Towers Private

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dry Cooling Tower Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dry Cooling Tower Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dry Cooling Tower Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dry Cooling Tower Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dry Cooling Tower Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dry Cooling Tower Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dry Cooling Tower Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dry Cooling Tower Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dry Cooling Tower Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dry Cooling Tower Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dry Cooling Tower Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dry Cooling Tower Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dry Cooling Tower Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Cooling Tower Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dry Cooling Tower Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Cooling Tower Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dry Cooling Tower Market Size Markets, 2021 &

