Polyester Staple Fibre Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyester Staple Fibre in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyester Staple Fibre Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyester Staple Fibre Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polyester Staple Fibre companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyester Staple Fibre market was valued at 21540 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29490 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pharmaceutical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyester Staple Fibre include Alpek, Indorama Ventures Public, Toray Industries, China Petroleum & Chemical, Reliance Industries, Barnet, Far Eastern New Century, Tongkun Group and Zhejiang Hengsheng Chemical Fiber, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyester Staple Fibre manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyester Staple Fibre Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyester Staple Fibre Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Polyester Staple Fibre Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyester Staple Fibre Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Apparel

Automotive

Home Furnishing

Filtration

Construction

Personal Care & Hygiene

Others

Global Polyester Staple Fibre Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyester Staple Fibre Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyester Staple Fibre revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyester Staple Fibre revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyester Staple Fibre sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyester Staple Fibre sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alpek

Indorama Ventures Public

Toray Industries

China Petroleum & Chemical

Reliance Industries

Barnet

Far Eastern New Century

Tongkun Group

Zhejiang Hengsheng Chemical Fiber

Zhejiang Hengyi Group

ICI Pakistan

XINDA

Komal Fibres

Bombay Dyeing

Nirmal Fibres

Ganesha Ecosphere

