Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361252/designer-brand-outdoor-furniture

Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Segment by Type

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Textile

Others

Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

The report on the Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Brown Jordan

Gloster

B&BItalia

Royal Botania

Manutti

Kettal Group

Woodard

EGO Paris

Tribù

RODA

Ethimo

Paola Lenti

Vondom

Gandia Blasco

Sifas

Coco Wolf

Talenti

Extremis

Sunset West

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Product Introduction

1.2 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Industry Trends

1.5.2 Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Drivers

1.5.3 Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Challenges

1.5.4 Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glass Fiber

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber

2.2 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Airplane

3.1.2 Missile

3.1.3 Space Vehicle

3.2 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture in 2021

4.2.3 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Brown Jordan

7.1.1 Brown Jordan Corporation Information

7.1.2 Brown Jordan Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Brown Jordan Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Brown Jordan Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

7.1.5 Brown Jordan Recent Development

7.2 Gloster

7.2.1 Gloster Corporation Information

7.2.2 Gloster Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Gloster Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Gloster Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

7.2.5 Gloster Recent Development

7.3 B&BItalia

7.3.1 B&BItalia Corporation Information

7.3.2 B&BItalia Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 B&BItalia Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 B&BItalia Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

7.3.5 B&BItalia Recent Development

7.4 Royal Botania

7.4.1 Royal Botania Corporation Information

7.4.2 Royal Botania Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Royal Botania Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Royal Botania Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

7.4.5 Royal Botania Recent Development

7.5 Manutti

7.5.1 Manutti Corporation Information

7.5.2 Manutti Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Manutti Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Manutti Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

7.5.5 Manutti Recent Development

7.6 Kettal Group

7.6.1 Kettal Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kettal Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Kettal Group Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Kettal Group Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

7.6.5 Kettal Group Recent Development

7.7 Woodard

7.7.1 Woodard Corporation Information

7.7.2 Woodard Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Woodard Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Woodard Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

7.7.5 Woodard Recent Development

7.8 EGO Paris

7.8.1 EGO Paris Corporation Information

7.8.2 EGO Paris Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 EGO Paris Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 EGO Paris Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

7.8.5 EGO Paris Recent Development

7.9 Tribù

7.9.1 Tribù Corporation Information

7.9.2 Tribù Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Tribù Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Tribù Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

7.9.5 Tribù Recent Development

7.10 RODA

7.10.1 RODA Corporation Information

7.10.2 RODA Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 RODA Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 RODA Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

7.10.5 RODA Recent Development

7.11 Ethimo

7.11.1 Ethimo Corporation Information

7.11.2 Ethimo Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Ethimo Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Ethimo Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

7.11.5 Ethimo Recent Development

7.12 Paola Lenti

7.12.1 Paola Lenti Corporation Information

7.12.2 Paola Lenti Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Paola Lenti Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Paola Lenti Products Offered

7.12.5 Paola Lenti Recent Development

7.13 Vondom

7.13.1 Vondom Corporation Information

7.13.2 Vondom Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Vondom Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Vondom Products Offered

7.13.5 Vondom Recent Development

7.14 Gandia Blasco

7.14.1 Gandia Blasco Corporation Information

7.14.2 Gandia Blasco Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Gandia Blasco Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Gandia Blasco Products Offered

7.14.5 Gandia Blasco Recent Development

7.15 Sifas

7.15.1 Sifas Corporation Information

7.15.2 Sifas Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Sifas Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Sifas Products Offered

7.15.5 Sifas Recent Development

7.16 Coco Wolf

7.16.1 Coco Wolf Corporation Information

7.16.2 Coco Wolf Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Coco Wolf Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Coco Wolf Products Offered

7.16.5 Coco Wolf Recent Development

7.17 Talenti

7.17.1 Talenti Corporation Information

7.17.2 Talenti Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Talenti Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Talenti Products Offered

7.17.5 Talenti Recent Development

7.18 Extremis

7.18.1 Extremis Corporation Information

7.18.2 Extremis Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Extremis Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Extremis Products Offered

7.18.5 Extremis Recent Development

7.19 Sunset West

7.19.1 Sunset West Corporation Information

7.19.2 Sunset West Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Sunset West Designer Brand Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Sunset West Products Offered

7.19.5 Sunset West Recent Development

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361252/designer-brand-outdoor-furniture

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States