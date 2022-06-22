Card Reader Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Card Reader in global, including the following market information:
Global Card Reader Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Card Reader Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Card Reader companies in 2021 (%)
The global Card Reader market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Contact Card Reader Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Card Reader include Kingston, SanDisk, LEXAR, SSK, Canon, QHE, SONY, KingTome and ECOLA. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Card Reader manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Card Reader Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Card Reader Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Contact Card Reader
Non-Contact Card Reader
Global Card Reader Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Card Reader Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial
Global Card Reader Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Card Reader Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Card Reader revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Card Reader revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Card Reader sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Card Reader sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kingston
SanDisk
LEXAR
SSK
Canon
QHE
SONY
KingTome
ECOLA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Card Reader Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Card Reader Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Card Reader Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Card Reader Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Card Reader Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Card Reader Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Card Reader Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Card Reader Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Card Reader Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Card Reader Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Card Reader Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Card Reader Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Card Reader Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Card Reader Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Card Reader Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Card Reader Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Card Reader Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Contact Card Reader
4.1.3 Non-Contact Card Reader
4.2 By Type – Glo
