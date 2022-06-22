Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Biodegradable Plastic Straws market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biodegradable Plastic Straws market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Biodegradable Plastic Straws market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361613/biodegradable-plastic-straws

Segment by Type

Pointed Straw

Flathead Straw

Segment by Application

Catering Industry

Household Consumption

Beverage Shop

Food Processing

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Soton

Mengte

Duoxixi

Volno

Ju Tian Cleantech

kingFa

Shenzhen Chuangxinglong Technology Co.,ltd.

Xianhe Paper

Empire Eagle Food

YesStraws

Phade

Stora Enso

Straw Express

Jungle Straws

Holy City Straw Company

Happy Turtle Straw

Transcend Packaging

Shenzhen Special Economic Zone

SUKEAUTO

Alpiplast

Affinity Supply Co.

W & G Industrial & Trading

Evanesce

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Biodegradable Plastic Straws consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Biodegradable Plastic Straws market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Biodegradable Plastic Straws manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Biodegradable Plastic Straws with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Biodegradable Plastic Straws submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Biodegradable Plastic Straws companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biodegradable Plastic Straws Product Introduction

1.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Biodegradable Plastic Straws Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Biodegradable Plastic Straws in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Biodegradable Plastic Straws Industry Trends

1.5.2 Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Drivers

1.5.3 Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Challenges

1.5.4 Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Pointed Straw

2.1.2 Flathead Straw

2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Biodegradable Plastic Straws Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Catering Industry

3.1.2 Household Consumption

3.1.3 Beverage Shop

3.1.4 Food Processing

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Biodegradable Plastic Straws Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Biodegradable Plastic Straws in 2021

4.2.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Biodegradable Plastic Straws Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Biodegradable Plastic Straws Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Biodegradable Plastic Straws Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Straws Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Soton

7.1.1 Soton Corporation Information

7.1.2 Soton Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Soton Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Soton Biodegradable Plastic Straws Products Offered

7.1.5 Soton Recent Development

7.2 Mengte

7.2.1 Mengte Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mengte Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Mengte Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Mengte Biodegradable Plastic Straws Products Offered

7.2.5 Mengte Recent Development

7.3 Duoxixi

7.3.1 Duoxixi Corporation Information

7.3.2 Duoxixi Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Duoxixi Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Duoxixi Biodegradable Plastic Straws Products Offered

7.3.5 Duoxixi Recent Development

7.4 Volno

7.4.1 Volno Corporation Information

7.4.2 Volno Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Volno Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Volno Biodegradable Plastic Straws Products Offered

7.4.5 Volno Recent Development

7.5 Ju Tian Cleantech

7.5.1 Ju Tian Cleantech Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ju Tian Cleantech Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Ju Tian Cleantech Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Ju Tian Cleantech Biodegradable Plastic Straws Products Offered

7.5.5 Ju Tian Cleantech Recent Development

7.6 kingFa

7.6.1 kingFa Corporation Information

7.6.2 kingFa Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 kingFa Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 kingFa Biodegradable Plastic Straws Products Offered

7.6.5 kingFa Recent Development

7.7 Shenzhen Chuangxinglong Technology Co.,ltd.

7.7.1 Shenzhen Chuangxinglong Technology Co.,ltd. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shenzhen Chuangxinglong Technology Co.,ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Shenzhen Chuangxinglong Technology Co.,ltd. Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Shenzhen Chuangxinglong Technology Co.,ltd. Biodegradable Plastic Straws Products Offered

7.7.5 Shenzhen Chuangxinglong Technology Co.,ltd. Recent Development

7.8 Xianhe Paper

7.8.1 Xianhe Paper Corporation Information

7.8.2 Xianhe Paper Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Xianhe Paper Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Xianhe Paper Biodegradable Plastic Straws Products Offered

7.8.5 Xianhe Paper Recent Development

7.9 Empire Eagle Food

7.9.1 Empire Eagle Food Corporation Information

7.9.2 Empire Eagle Food Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Empire Eagle Food Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Empire Eagle Food Biodegradable Plastic Straws Products Offered

7.9.5 Empire Eagle Food Recent Development

7.10 YesStraws

7.10.1 YesStraws Corporation Information

7.10.2 YesStraws Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 YesStraws Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 YesStraws Biodegradable Plastic Straws Products Offered

7.10.5 YesStraws Recent Development

7.11 Phade

7.11.1 Phade Corporation Information

7.11.2 Phade Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Phade Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Phade Biodegradable Plastic Straws Products Offered

7.11.5 Phade Recent Development

7.12 Stora Enso

7.12.1 Stora Enso Corporation Information

7.12.2 Stora Enso Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Stora Enso Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Stora Enso Products Offered

7.12.5 Stora Enso Recent Development

7.13 Straw Express

7.13.1 Straw Express Corporation Information

7.13.2 Straw Express Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Straw Express Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Straw Express Products Offered

7.13.5 Straw Express Recent Development

7.14 Jungle Straws

7.14.1 Jungle Straws Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jungle Straws Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Jungle Straws Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Jungle Straws Products Offered

7.14.5 Jungle Straws Recent Development

7.15 Holy City Straw Company

7.15.1 Holy City Straw Company Corporation Information

7.15.2 Holy City Straw Company Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Holy City Straw Company Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Holy City Straw Company Products Offered

7.15.5 Holy City Straw Company Recent Development

7.16 Happy Turtle Straw

7.16.1 Happy Turtle Straw Corporation Information

7.16.2 Happy Turtle Straw Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Happy Turtle Straw Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Happy Turtle Straw Products Offered

7.16.5 Happy Turtle Straw Recent Development

7.17 Transcend Packaging

7.17.1 Transcend Packaging Corporation Information

7.17.2 Transcend Packaging Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Transcend Packaging Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Transcend Packaging Products Offered

7.17.5 Transcend Packaging Recent Development

7.18 Shenzhen Special Economic Zone

7.18.1 Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Corporation Information

7.18.2 Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Products Offered

7.18.5 Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Recent Development

7.19 SUKEAUTO

7.19.1 SUKEAUTO Corporation Information

7.19.2 SUKEAUTO Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 SUKEAUTO Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 SUKEAUTO Products Offered

7.19.5 SUKEAUTO Recent Development

7.20 Alpiplast

7.20.1 Alpiplast Corporation Information

7.20.2 Alpiplast Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Alpiplast Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Alpiplast Products Offered

7.20.5 Alpiplast Recent Development

7.21 Affinity Supply Co.

7.21.1 Affinity Supply Co. Corporation Information

7.21.2 Affinity Supply Co. Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Affinity Supply Co. Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Affinity Supply Co. Products Offered

7.21.5 Affinity Supply Co. Recent Development

7.22 W & G Industrial & Trading

7.22.1 W & G Industrial & Trading Corporation Information

7.22.2 W & G Industrial & Trading Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 W & G Industrial & Trading Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 W & G Industrial & Trading Products Offered

7.22.5 W & G Industrial & Trading Recent Development

7.23 Evanesce

7.23.1 Evanesce Corporation Information

7.23.2 Evanesce Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Evanesce Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Evanesce Products Offered

7.23.5 Evanesce Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Biodegradable Plastic Straws Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Biodegradable Plastic Straws Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Biodegradable Plastic Straws Distributors

8.3 Biodegradable Plastic Straws Production Mode & Process

8.4 Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Biodegradable Plastic Straws Sales Channels

8.4.2 Biodegradable Plastic Straws Distributors

8.5 Biodegradable Plastic Straws Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361613/biodegradable-plastic-straws

