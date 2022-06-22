One-off Chopsticks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of One-off Chopsticks in global, including the following market information:

Global One-off Chopsticks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global One-off Chopsticks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five One-off Chopsticks companies in 2021 (%)

The global One-off Chopsticks market was valued at 16570 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 23990 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bamboo Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of One-off Chopsticks include Nanchang Sanyou Industrial, Besta Bamboo Machine, Nine Zero Trade and Development, Pacific East Company, Ngoc Chau Enterprise, Dom Agri Products, Georgia, Blooming Wave and Senior Care Innovation. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the One-off Chopsticks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global One-off Chopsticks Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global One-off Chopsticks Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)

Bamboo

Plastic

Aspen Wood

Stainless Steels

Global One-off Chopsticks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global One-off Chopsticks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Restaurant

Commercial

Global One-off Chopsticks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global One-off Chopsticks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies One-off Chopsticks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies One-off Chopsticks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies One-off Chopsticks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies One-off Chopsticks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nanchang Sanyou Industrial

Besta Bamboo Machine

Nine Zero Trade and Development

Pacific East Company

Ngoc Chau Enterprise

Dom Agri Products

Georgia

Blooming Wave

Senior Care Innovation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 One-off Chopsticks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Materials

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global One-off Chopsticks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global One-off Chopsticks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global One-off Chopsticks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global One-off Chopsticks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global One-off Chopsticks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top One-off Chopsticks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global One-off Chopsticks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global One-off Chopsticks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global One-off Chopsticks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global One-off Chopsticks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 One-off Chopsticks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers One-off Chopsticks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 One-off Chopsticks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 One-off Chopsticks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 One-off Chopsticks Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Materials – Global One-off Chopsticks

