VR Smartglasses Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of VR Smartglasses in global, including the following market information:
Global VR Smartglasses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global VR Smartglasses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five VR Smartglasses companies in 2021 (%)
The global VR Smartglasses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mobile VR Smartglasses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of VR Smartglasses include Atheer Labs, Avegant, FlexEl, LLC, Imprint Energy, Inc, Jenax, Kopin Corporation, MicroOLED, Oculus and Optinvent, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the VR Smartglasses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global VR Smartglasses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global VR Smartglasses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mobile VR Smartglasses
Desktop VR Smartglasses
Global VR Smartglasses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global VR Smartglasses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Sports Competition
Medical
Military
Others
Global VR Smartglasses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global VR Smartglasses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies VR Smartglasses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies VR Smartglasses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies VR Smartglasses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies VR Smartglasses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Atheer Labs
Avegant
FlexEl, LLC
Imprint Energy, Inc
Jenax
Kopin Corporation
MicroOLED
Oculus
Optinvent
Ricoh
Royole Corporation
Samsung
Seiko Epson Corporation
Vuzix
HTC
Sony
Razer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 VR Smartglasses Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global VR Smartglasses Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global VR Smartglasses Overall Market Size
2.1 Global VR Smartglasses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global VR Smartglasses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global VR Smartglasses Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top VR Smartglasses Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global VR Smartglasses Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global VR Smartglasses Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global VR Smartglasses Sales by Companies
3.5 Global VR Smartglasses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 VR Smartglasses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers VR Smartglasses Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 VR Smartglasses Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 VR Smartglasses Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 VR Smartglasses Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global VR Smartglasses Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Mobile VR Sma
