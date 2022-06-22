Vortex Impeller Pumps Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The impeller pump drives the liquid to rotate at high speed through the working impeller and transfers the mechanical energy to the liquid.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vortex Impeller Pumps in global, including the following market information:

Global Vortex Impeller Pumps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vortex Impeller Pumps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Vortex Impeller Pumps companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vortex Impeller Pumps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Multi-stage Pump Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vortex Impeller Pumps include Grundfos, Flowserve, ITT, KSB, Sulzer, Ebara, Schlumberger, Weir Group and Pentair, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vortex Impeller Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vortex Impeller Pumps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vortex Impeller Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Multi-stage Pump

Single-stage Pump

Global Vortex Impeller Pumps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vortex Impeller Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water Treatment Industry

Chemical Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Mechanical Industry

Others

Global Vortex Impeller Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vortex Impeller Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vortex Impeller Pumps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vortex Impeller Pumps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vortex Impeller Pumps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Vortex Impeller Pumps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Grundfos

Flowserve

ITT

KSB

Sulzer

Ebara

Schlumberger

Weir Group

Pentair

Clyde Union

Vano

LEO

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vortex Impeller Pumps Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vortex Impeller Pumps Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vortex Impeller Pumps Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vortex Impeller Pumps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vortex Impeller Pumps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vortex Impeller Pumps Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vortex Impeller Pumps Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vortex Impeller Pumps Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vortex Impeller Pumps Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vortex Impeller Pumps Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vortex Impeller Pumps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vortex Impeller Pumps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vortex Impeller Pumps Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vortex Impeller Pumps Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vortex Impeller Pumps Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vortex Impeller Pumps Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

