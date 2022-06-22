Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market Segment by Type

Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor

Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor

Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

New Energy Grid Connection

Rail

Industrial Motor

Ups Power Supply

New Energy Vehicles

Other

The report on the Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Infineon

CREE (Wolfspeed)

Roma Semiconductor Group

STMicroelectronics

ON Semiconductor

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

Littelfuse

Tyco Tianrun Semiconductor Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Basic Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Infineon

7.1.1 Infineon Company Details

7.1.2 Infineon Business Overview

7.1.3 Infineon Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Introduction

7.1.4 Infineon Revenue in Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Infineon Recent Development

7.2 CREE (Wolfspeed)

7.2.1 CREE (Wolfspeed) Company Details

7.2.2 CREE (Wolfspeed) Business Overview

7.2.3 CREE (Wolfspeed) Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Introduction

7.2.4 CREE (Wolfspeed) Revenue in Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 CREE (Wolfspeed) Recent Development

7.3 Roma Semiconductor Group

7.3.1 Roma Semiconductor Group Company Details

7.3.2 Roma Semiconductor Group Business Overview

7.3.3 Roma Semiconductor Group Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Introduction

7.3.4 Roma Semiconductor Group Revenue in Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Roma Semiconductor Group Recent Development

7.4 STMicroelectronics

7.4.1 STMicroelectronics Company Details

7.4.2 STMicroelectronics Business Overview

7.4.3 STMicroelectronics Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Introduction

7.4.4 STMicroelectronics Revenue in Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

7.5 ON Semiconductor

7.5.1 ON Semiconductor Company Details

7.5.2 ON Semiconductor Business Overview

7.5.3 ON Semiconductor Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Introduction

7.5.4 ON Semiconductor Revenue in Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development

7.6 Mitsubishi Electric

7.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Company Details

7.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Business Overview

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Introduction

7.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric Revenue in Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

7.7 Fuji Electric

7.7.1 Fuji Electric Company Details

7.7.2 Fuji Electric Business Overview

7.7.3 Fuji Electric Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Introduction

7.7.4 Fuji Electric Revenue in Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development

7.8 Littelfuse

7.8.1 Littelfuse Company Details

7.8.2 Littelfuse Business Overview

7.8.3 Littelfuse Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Introduction

7.8.4 Littelfuse Revenue in Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Littelfuse Recent Development

7.9 Tyco Tianrun Semiconductor Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Tyco Tianrun Semiconductor Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. Company Details

7.9.2 Tyco Tianrun Semiconductor Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. Business Overview

7.9.3 Tyco Tianrun Semiconductor Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Introduction

7.9.4 Tyco Tianrun Semiconductor Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. Revenue in Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Tyco Tianrun Semiconductor Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.10 Shenzhen Basic Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

7.10.1 Shenzhen Basic Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Company Details

7.10.2 Shenzhen Basic Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Business Overview

7.10.3 Shenzhen Basic Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Introduction

7.10.4 Shenzhen Basic Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Revenue in Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Shenzhen Basic Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Recent Development

