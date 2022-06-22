Electric Bidet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Bidet in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Bidet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Bidet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electric Bidet companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Bidet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tank Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Bidet include ToTo, Panasonic, Inax, Toshiba, Aisin, Izen, HSPA, Coway and Kohler, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electric Bidet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Bidet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Bidet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Tank Type
Tankless Type
Hybrid Type
Global Electric Bidet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Bidet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial
Global Electric Bidet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Bidet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Bidet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Bidet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Bidet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric Bidet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ToTo
Panasonic
Inax
Toshiba
Aisin
Izen
HSPA
Coway
Kohler
American Standard
Brondell
HomeTECH
Villeroy & Boch
Soojee
Dongpeng
JOMOO
Ryoji
Faenza
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Bidet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Bidet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Bidet Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Bidet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Bidet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Bidet Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Bidet Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Bidet Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Bidet Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Bidet Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Bidet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Bidet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Bidet Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Bidet Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Bidet Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Bidet Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Electric Bidet Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Tank Type
4.1.3 Tankl
