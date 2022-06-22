Global Probiotic Feed Additives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Probiotic Feed Additives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Probiotic Feed Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Liquid
Solid
Segment by Application
Equines
Ruminants
Poultry
Swine
Aquatic Animals
Pets
Others
By Company
Chr. Hansen
DSM
DowDuPont
Evonik
UAS Laboratories
Lallemand
Lesaffre
Novozymes
Land O'Lakes
Kemin Industries
Enzym Company
Novus International
Calpis
Unique Biotech
Pure Cultures
Schauman
Bluestar Adisseo
Provita Animal Health
Biomin
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Probiotic Feed Additives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Probiotic Feed Additives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Liquid
1.2.3 Solid
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Probiotic Feed Additives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Equines
1.3.3 Ruminants
1.3.4 Poultry
1.3.5 Swine
1.3.6 Aquatic Animals
1.3.7 Pets
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Probiotic Feed Additives Production
2.1 Global Probiotic Feed Additives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Probiotic Feed Additives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Probiotic Feed Additives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Probiotic Feed Additives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Probiotic Feed Additives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Probiotic Feed Additives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Probiotic Feed Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Probiotic Feed Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Probiotic Feed Additives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Probiotic Feed Additives Sales by Region
