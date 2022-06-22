Submerged Sump Pumps Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A sump pump is a pump used to remove water that has accumulated in a water-collecting sump basin, commonly found in the basements of homes. Sump pumps are used where basement flooding happens regularly and to solve dampness where the water table is above the foundation of a home.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Submerged Sump Pumps in global, including the following market information:

Global Submerged Sump Pumps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Submerged Sump Pumps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Submerged Sump Pumps companies in 2021 (%)

The global Submerged Sump Pumps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PW Series Sump Pumps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Submerged Sump Pumps include Pentair, Zoeller, Franklin Electric, Liberty Pumps, Wayne, Xylem, Grundfos, Sulzer and WILO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Submerged Sump Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Submerged Sump Pumps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Submerged Sump Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PW Series Sump Pumps

PWL Series Sump Pumps

Global Submerged Sump Pumps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Submerged Sump Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Submerged Sump Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Submerged Sump Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Submerged Sump Pumps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Submerged Sump Pumps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Submerged Sump Pumps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Submerged Sump Pumps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pentair

Zoeller

Franklin Electric

Liberty Pumps

Wayne

Xylem

Grundfos

Sulzer

WILO

Glentronics

RIDGID

Tsurumi Pump

LEO Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Submerged Sump Pumps Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Submerged Sump Pumps Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Submerged Sump Pumps Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Submerged Sump Pumps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Submerged Sump Pumps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Submerged Sump Pumps Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Submerged Sump Pumps Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Submerged Sump Pumps Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Submerged Sump Pumps Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Submerged Sump Pumps Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Submerged Sump Pumps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Submerged Sump Pumps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Submerged Sump Pumps Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Submerged Sump Pumps Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Submerged Sump Pumps Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Submerged Sump Pumps Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

