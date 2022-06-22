Plastic Feeding Bottle Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Feeding Bottle in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic Feeding Bottle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastic Feeding Bottle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Plastic Feeding Bottle companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic Feeding Bottle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Under 3 Ounces Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Feeding Bottle include Pigeon, Avent, NUK, Playtex, Dr. Brown's, Nuby, Gerber, Evenflo and Born Free, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Plastic Feeding Bottle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Feeding Bottle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Feeding Bottle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Under 3 Ounces

3-6 Ounces

6-9 Ounces

9-12+ Ounces

Global Plastic Feeding Bottle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Feeding Bottle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

0-6 Months Babies

6-18 Months Babies

Other

Global Plastic Feeding Bottle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Feeding Bottle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Feeding Bottle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Feeding Bottle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastic Feeding Bottle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Plastic Feeding Bottle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pigeon

Avent

NUK

Playtex

Dr. Brown's

Nuby

Gerber

Evenflo

Born Free

Lansinoh

Nip

Bobo

Ivory

MAM

Rhshine Babycare

Lovi

US Baby

Rikang

Goodbaby

Medela

Babisil

Tommee Tippee

Piyo Piyo

Amama

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic Feeding Bottle Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastic Feeding Bottle Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastic Feeding Bottle Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastic Feeding Bottle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastic Feeding Bottle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastic Feeding Bottle Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic Feeding Bottle Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastic Feeding Bottle Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastic Feeding Bottle Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastic Feeding Bottle Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastic Feeding Bottle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Feeding Bottle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Feeding Bottle Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Feeding Bottle Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Feeding Bottle Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Feeding Bottle Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

