Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Fibrous Activated Carbon market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Fibrous Activated Carbon market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Fibrous Activated Carbon market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Pitch Based Fibrous Activated Carbon accounting for % of the Fibrous Activated Carbon global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Solvent Recovery was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Scope and Market Size

Fibrous Activated Carbon market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fibrous Activated Carbon market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Fibrous Activated Carbon market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Pitch Based Fibrous Activated Carbon

Viscose Staple Based Fibrous Activated Carbon

Phenolic Resin Fibrous Activated Carbon

Others

Segment by Application

Solvent Recovery

Air Purification

Water Treatment

Catalyst Carrier

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Toyobo

Kuraray

Unitika

Gunei Chem

Evertech Envisafe Ecology

Taiwan Carbon Technology

Awa Paper & Technological Company

HP Materials Solutions

Sutong Carbon Fiber

Jiangsu Tongkang Special Activated Carbon Fiber&Garments

Nantong Sen Friends of carbon fiber

Nantong Bei’er Ge Activated Carbon Fibre

Nantong Yongtong Environmental Technology

Nantong Hailan Filtration Tech

Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers

Zichuan Carbon Fiber

Xintong ACF

Nantong Jinheng

Qinhuangdao Zichuan Carbon Fiber

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the Global Fibrous Activated Carbon consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Fibrous Activated Carbon market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Global Fibrous Activated Carbon manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fibrous Activated Carbon with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Fibrous Activated Carbon submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of ContentRe

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fibrous Activated Carbon Product Introduction

1.2 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Fibrous Activated Carbon Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Fibrous Activated Carbon in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Fibrous Activated Carbon Industry Trends

1.5.2 Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Drivers

1.5.3 Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Challenges

1.5.4 Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Pitch Based Fibrous Activated Carbon

2.1.2 Viscose Staple Based Fibrous Activated Carbon

2.1.3 Phenolic Resin Fibrous Activated Carbon

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Fibrous Activated Carbon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Solvent Recovery

3.1.2 Air Purification

3.1.3 Water Treatment

3.1.4 Catalyst Carrier

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Fibrous Activated Carbon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Fibrous Activated Carbon in 2021

4.2.3 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Fibrous Activated Carbon Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fibrous Activated Carbon Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Fibrous Activated Carbon Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Fibrous Activated Carbon Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Fibrous Activated Carbon Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Toyobo

7.1.1 Toyobo Corporation Information

7.1.2 Toyobo Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Toyobo Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Toyobo Fibrous Activated Carbon Products Offered

7.1.5 Toyobo Recent Development

7.2 Kuraray

7.2.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kuraray Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kuraray Fibrous Activated Carbon Products Offered

7.2.5 Kuraray Recent Development

7.3 Unitika

7.3.1 Unitika Corporation Information

7.3.2 Unitika Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Unitika Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Unitika Fibrous Activated Carbon Products Offered

7.3.5 Unitika Recent Development

7.4 Gunei Chem

7.4.1 Gunei Chem Corporation Information

7.4.2 Gunei Chem Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Gunei Chem Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Gunei Chem Fibrous Activated Carbon Products Offered

7.4.5 Gunei Chem Recent Development

7.5 Evertech Envisafe Ecology

7.5.1 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Corporation Information

7.5.2 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Fibrous Activated Carbon Products Offered

7.5.5 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Recent Development

7.6 Taiwan Carbon Technology

7.6.1 Taiwan Carbon Technology Corporation Information

7.6.2 Taiwan Carbon Technology Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Taiwan Carbon Technology Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Taiwan Carbon Technology Fibrous Activated Carbon Products Offered

7.6.5 Taiwan Carbon Technology Recent Development

7.7 Awa Paper & Technological Company

7.7.1 Awa Paper & Technological Company Corporation Information

7.7.2 Awa Paper & Technological Company Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Awa Paper & Technological Company Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Awa Paper & Technological Company Fibrous Activated Carbon Products Offered

7.7.5 Awa Paper & Technological Company Recent Development

7.8 HP Materials Solutions

7.8.1 HP Materials Solutions Corporation Information

7.8.2 HP Materials Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 HP Materials Solutions Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 HP Materials Solutions Fibrous Activated Carbon Products Offered

7.8.5 HP Materials Solutions Recent Development

7.9 Sutong Carbon Fiber

7.9.1 Sutong Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sutong Carbon Fiber Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sutong Carbon Fiber Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sutong Carbon Fiber Fibrous Activated Carbon Products Offered

7.9.5 Sutong Carbon Fiber Recent Development

7.10 Jiangsu Tongkang Special Activated Carbon Fiber&Garments

7.10.1 Jiangsu Tongkang Special Activated Carbon Fiber&Garments Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jiangsu Tongkang Special Activated Carbon Fiber&Garments Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jiangsu Tongkang Special Activated Carbon Fiber&Garments Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jiangsu Tongkang Special Activated Carbon Fiber&Garments Fibrous Activated Carbon Products Offered

7.10.5 Jiangsu Tongkang Special Activated Carbon Fiber&Garments Recent Development

7.11 Nantong Sen Friends of carbon fiber

7.11.1 Nantong Sen Friends of carbon fiber Corporation Information

7.11.2 Nantong Sen Friends of carbon fiber Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Nantong Sen Friends of carbon fiber Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Nantong Sen Friends of carbon fiber Fibrous Activated Carbon Products Offered

7.11.5 Nantong Sen Friends of carbon fiber Recent Development

7.12 Nantong Bei’er Ge Activated Carbon Fibre

7.12.1 Nantong Bei’er Ge Activated Carbon Fibre Corporation Information

7.12.2 Nantong Bei’er Ge Activated Carbon Fibre Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Nantong Bei’er Ge Activated Carbon Fibre Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Nantong Bei’er Ge Activated Carbon Fibre Products Offered

7.12.5 Nantong Bei’er Ge Activated Carbon Fibre Recent Development

7.13 Nantong Yongtong Environmental Technology

7.13.1 Nantong Yongtong Environmental Technology Corporation Information

7.13.2 Nantong Yongtong Environmental Technology Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Nantong Yongtong Environmental Technology Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Nantong Yongtong Environmental Technology Products Offered

7.13.5 Nantong Yongtong Environmental Technology Recent Development

7.14 Nantong Hailan Filtration Tech

7.14.1 Nantong Hailan Filtration Tech Corporation Information

7.14.2 Nantong Hailan Filtration Tech Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Nantong Hailan Filtration Tech Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Nantong Hailan Filtration Tech Products Offered

7.14.5 Nantong Hailan Filtration Tech Recent Development

7.15 Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers

7.15.1 Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Corporation Information

7.15.2 Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Products Offered

7.15.5 Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Recent Development

7.16 Zichuan Carbon Fiber

7.16.1 Zichuan Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

7.16.2 Zichuan Carbon Fiber Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Zichuan Carbon Fiber Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Zichuan Carbon Fiber Products Offered

7.16.5 Zichuan Carbon Fiber Recent Development

7.17 Xintong ACF

7.17.1 Xintong ACF Corporation Information

7.17.2 Xintong ACF Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Xintong ACF Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Xintong ACF Products Offered

7.17.5 Xintong ACF Recent Development

7.19 Nantong Jinheng

7.19.1 Nantong Jinheng Corporation Information

7.19.2 Nantong Jinheng Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Nantong Jinheng Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Nantong Jinheng Products Offered

7.19.5 Nantong Jinheng Recent Development

7.20 Qinhuangdao Zichuan Carbon Fiber

7.20.1 Qinhuangdao Zichuan Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

7.20.2 Qinhuangdao Zichuan Carbon Fiber Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Qinhuangdao Zichuan Carbon Fiber Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Qinhuangdao Zichuan Carbon Fiber Products Offered

7.20.5 Qinhuangdao Zichuan Carbon Fiber Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Fibrous Activated Carbon Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Fibrous Activated Carbon Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Fibrous Activated Carbon Distributors

8.3 Fibrous Activated Carbon Production Mode & Process

8.4 Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Fibrous Activated Carbon Sales Channels

8.4.2 Fibrous Activated Carbon Distributors

8.5 Fibrous Activated Carbon Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

