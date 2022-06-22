Buoyancy Vest Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Buoyancy Vest in global, including the following market information:

Global Buoyancy Vest Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Buoyancy Vest Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Buoyancy Vest companies in 2021 (%)

The global Buoyancy Vest market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Adult Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Buoyancy Vest include A.P. Valves, Aeris, Amaranto, Apeks, Aqua Lung, Beaver, Beuchat, Cressi-Sub and Dive System, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Buoyancy Vest manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Buoyancy Vest Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Buoyancy Vest Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Adult Type

Childhood Type

Global Buoyancy Vest Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Buoyancy Vest Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Entertainment

Fishing

Other

Global Buoyancy Vest Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Buoyancy Vest Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Buoyancy Vest revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Buoyancy Vest revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Buoyancy Vest sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Buoyancy Vest sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

A.P. Valves

Aeris

Amaranto

Apeks

Aqua Lung

Beaver

Beuchat

Cressi-Sub

Dive System

Hollis

Mares

Mini-B Shallow Water Scuba Products

Oceanic WorldWide

Scubapro

Sopras group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Buoyancy Vest Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Buoyancy Vest Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Buoyancy Vest Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Buoyancy Vest Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Buoyancy Vest Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Buoyancy Vest Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Buoyancy Vest Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Buoyancy Vest Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Buoyancy Vest Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Buoyancy Vest Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Buoyancy Vest Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Buoyancy Vest Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Buoyancy Vest Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Buoyancy Vest Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Buoyancy Vest Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Buoyancy Vest Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Buoyancy Vest Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Adult Type

4.1.3 Childhood Type

4

