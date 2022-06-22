Water Wood Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Waterborne wood coatings are generally prepared by acrylic emulsion, which has the advantages of high solid content, fast drying speed, strong hardness, good weather resistance and low cost.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Wood Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Water Wood Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Water Wood Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Water Wood Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water Wood Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pure Acrylic Emulsion Wood Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water Wood Coating include Akzo Nobel, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams and DowDuPont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water Wood Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water Wood Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water Wood Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pure Acrylic Emulsion Wood Coating
Acrylic Microemulsion Wood Coating
Silicone Modified Wood Coating
Global Water Wood Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water Wood Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Furniture
Decking
Joinery
Flooring
Global Water Wood Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water Wood Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Water Wood Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Water Wood Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Water Wood Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Water Wood Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Akzo Nobel
Axalta Coating Systems
PPG Industries
The Sherwin-Williams
DowDuPont
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water Wood Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water Wood Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water Wood Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water Wood Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water Wood Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Water Wood Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water Wood Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water Wood Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water Wood Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Water Wood Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Water Wood Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Wood Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Wood Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Wood Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Wood Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Wood Coating Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Water Wood Coating Market Siz
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Water Wood Coating Market Insights and Forecast to 2028