Water Wood Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Waterborne wood coatings are generally prepared by acrylic emulsion, which has the advantages of high solid content, fast drying speed, strong hardness, good weather resistance and low cost.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Wood Coating in global, including the following market information:

Global Water Wood Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Water Wood Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Water Wood Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water Wood Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pure Acrylic Emulsion Wood Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water Wood Coating include Akzo Nobel, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams and DowDuPont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water Wood Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water Wood Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water Wood Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pure Acrylic Emulsion Wood Coating

Acrylic Microemulsion Wood Coating

Silicone Modified Wood Coating

Global Water Wood Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water Wood Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Furniture

Decking

Joinery

Flooring

Global Water Wood Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water Wood Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water Wood Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water Wood Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Water Wood Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Water Wood Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Akzo Nobel

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams

DowDuPont

