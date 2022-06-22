Sand Mixer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A sand mixer is a device that allows the components of the sand to mix evenly and the binder to effectively coat the sand surface.Sand mixing machine is the main equipment for sand treatment of foundry sand, and also the key equipment for obtaining qualified sand.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sand Mixer in global, including the following market information:
Global Sand Mixer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sand Mixer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Sand Mixer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sand Mixer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Roller Sand Mixer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sand Mixer include Baoding Well, DISA, Kunkel, Wagner, Sintokogio, Lauds Foundry Equipment, Inductotherm Group, Buhler and Norican Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sand Mixer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sand Mixer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sand Mixer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Roller Sand Mixer
Blade Sand Mixer
Counter Flow Sand Mixer
Global Sand Mixer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sand Mixer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical
Building Materials
Glass
Ceramic
Other
Global Sand Mixer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sand Mixer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sand Mixer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sand Mixer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sand Mixer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Sand Mixer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Baoding Well
DISA
Kunkel
Wagner
Sintokogio
Lauds Foundry Equipment
Inductotherm Group
Buhler
Norican Group
L.K Group
Loramendi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sand Mixer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sand Mixer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sand Mixer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sand Mixer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sand Mixer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sand Mixer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sand Mixer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sand Mixer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sand Mixer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sand Mixer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sand Mixer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sand Mixer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sand Mixer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sand Mixer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sand Mixer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sand Mixer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Sand Mixer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Roller Sand Mixer
4.1.3 Blade Sand Mixer
4.1.4 Counter Flow Sand Mixer
4.2
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Sand Mixer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Sand Mixer Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition