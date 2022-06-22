Sand Mixer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A sand mixer is a device that allows the components of the sand to mix evenly and the binder to effectively coat the sand surface.Sand mixing machine is the main equipment for sand treatment of foundry sand, and also the key equipment for obtaining qualified sand.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sand Mixer in global, including the following market information:

Global Sand Mixer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sand Mixer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Sand Mixer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sand Mixer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Roller Sand Mixer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sand Mixer include Baoding Well, DISA, Kunkel, Wagner, Sintokogio, Lauds Foundry Equipment, Inductotherm Group, Buhler and Norican Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sand Mixer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sand Mixer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sand Mixer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Roller Sand Mixer

Blade Sand Mixer

Counter Flow Sand Mixer

Global Sand Mixer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sand Mixer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical

Building Materials

Glass

Ceramic

Other

Global Sand Mixer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sand Mixer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sand Mixer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sand Mixer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sand Mixer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Sand Mixer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Baoding Well

DISA

Kunkel

Wagner

Sintokogio

Lauds Foundry Equipment

Inductotherm Group

Buhler

Norican Group

L.K Group

Loramendi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sand Mixer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sand Mixer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sand Mixer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sand Mixer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sand Mixer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sand Mixer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sand Mixer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sand Mixer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sand Mixer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sand Mixer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sand Mixer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sand Mixer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sand Mixer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sand Mixer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sand Mixer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sand Mixer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sand Mixer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Roller Sand Mixer

4.1.3 Blade Sand Mixer

4.1.4 Counter Flow Sand Mixer

