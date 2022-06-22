Dental Casting Machines Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dental casting machine is an integral part of equipment which is used in dental laboratory. Dental casting machines are used to melt and cast variety of alloys. Dental casting machine produces casting which is denser and more accurate than traditional torch casting methods.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Casting Machines in global, including the following market information:
Global Dental Casting Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dental Casting Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Dental Casting Machines companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dental Casting Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Induction Casting Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dental Casting Machines include Reitel Feinwerktechnik, Pi dental Dental Manufacturers, Bio-Art Equipamentos Odontologicos Ltda, Kerr, DENTALFARM, VOP, TALLERES MESTRAITUA, Aixin Medical Equipment and ASEG GALLONI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dental Casting Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dental Casting Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dental Casting Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Induction Casting Machine
Centrifugal Casting Machine
Vacuum Casting Machine
Electric Arc Casting Machine
Global Dental Casting Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dental Casting Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Specialty Clinics
Global Dental Casting Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dental Casting Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dental Casting Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dental Casting Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dental Casting Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Dental Casting Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Reitel Feinwerktechnik
Pi dental Dental Manufacturers
Bio-Art Equipamentos Odontologicos Ltda
Kerr
DENTALFARM
VOP
TALLERES MESTRAITUA
Aixin Medical Equipment
ASEG GALLONI
Sirio Dental Dental Division P.Iva
KDF U.S
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dental Casting Machines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dental Casting Machines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dental Casting Machines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dental Casting Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dental Casting Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dental Casting Machines Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dental Casting Machines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dental Casting Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dental Casting Machines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dental Casting Machines Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dental Casting Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Casting Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dental Casting Machines Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Casting Machines Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental Casting Machines Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Casting Machines Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Dental Induction Casting Machines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Dental Casting Machines Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
China Dental Casting Machines Market Size Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Global and Japan Dental Induction Casting Machines Market Insights, Forecast to 2027