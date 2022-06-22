Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Third Generation Semiconductor GaN market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Integrated Gallium Nitride Semiconductor accounting for % of the Third Generation Semiconductor GaN global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, LED was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Third Generation Semiconductor GaN market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Integrated Gallium Nitride Semiconductor

Discrete Gallium Nitride Semiconductor

Segment by Application

LED

Laser

Radio Frequency

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Wolfspeed

Infineon Technologies

IQE

Sumitomo Chemical

Soitec

SweGaN

Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

Kyma Technologies, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Powdec K.K.

DOWA Electronics Materials Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Nanowin Science and Technology

Dynax Semiconductor

Sanan Optoelectronics

Latticepower Corporation

Xiamen Changelight

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Third Generation Semiconductor GaN market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Third Generation Semiconductor GaN with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Third Generation Semiconductor GaN submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of ContentRe

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Product Introduction

1.2 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Third Generation Semiconductor GaN in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Industry Trends

1.5.2 Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Drivers

1.5.3 Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Challenges

1.5.4 Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Integrated Gallium Nitride Semiconductor

2.1.2 Discrete Gallium Nitride Semiconductor

2.2 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 LED

3.1.2 Laser

3.1.3 Radio Frequency

3.2 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Third Generation Semiconductor GaN in 2021

4.2.3 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Wolfspeed

7.1.1 Wolfspeed Corporation Information

7.1.2 Wolfspeed Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Wolfspeed Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Wolfspeed Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Products Offered

7.1.5 Wolfspeed Recent Development

7.2 Infineon Technologies

7.2.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

7.2.2 Infineon Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Infineon Technologies Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Infineon Technologies Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Products Offered

7.2.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

7.3 IQE

7.3.1 IQE Corporation Information

7.3.2 IQE Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 IQE Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 IQE Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Products Offered

7.3.5 IQE Recent Development

7.4 Sumitomo Chemical

7.4.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Sumitomo Chemical Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Sumitomo Chemical Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Products Offered

7.4.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

7.5 Soitec

7.5.1 Soitec Corporation Information

7.5.2 Soitec Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Soitec Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Soitec Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Products Offered

7.5.5 Soitec Recent Development

7.6 SweGaN

7.6.1 SweGaN Corporation Information

7.6.2 SweGaN Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SweGaN Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SweGaN Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Products Offered

7.6.5 SweGaN Recent Development

7.7 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

7.7.1 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Products Offered

7.7.5 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.8 Kyma Technologies, Inc.

7.8.1 Kyma Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kyma Technologies, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Kyma Technologies, Inc. Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Kyma Technologies, Inc. Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Products Offered

7.8.5 Kyma Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

7.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

7.9.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

7.9.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Products Offered

7.9.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Development

7.10 Powdec K.K.

7.10.1 Powdec K.K. Corporation Information

7.10.2 Powdec K.K. Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Powdec K.K. Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Powdec K.K. Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Products Offered

7.10.5 Powdec K.K. Recent Development

7.11 DOWA Electronics Materials Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 DOWA Electronics Materials Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.11.2 DOWA Electronics Materials Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 DOWA Electronics Materials Co., Ltd. Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 DOWA Electronics Materials Co., Ltd. Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Products Offered

7.11.5 DOWA Electronics Materials Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.12 Suzhou Nanowin Science and Technology

7.12.1 Suzhou Nanowin Science and Technology Corporation Information

7.12.2 Suzhou Nanowin Science and Technology Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Suzhou Nanowin Science and Technology Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Suzhou Nanowin Science and Technology Products Offered

7.12.5 Suzhou Nanowin Science and Technology Recent Development

7.13 Dynax Semiconductor

7.13.1 Dynax Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.13.2 Dynax Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Dynax Semiconductor Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Dynax Semiconductor Products Offered

7.13.5 Dynax Semiconductor Recent Development

7.14 Sanan Optoelectronics

7.14.1 Sanan Optoelectronics Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sanan Optoelectronics Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Sanan Optoelectronics Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Sanan Optoelectronics Products Offered

7.14.5 Sanan Optoelectronics Recent Development

7.15 Latticepower Corporation

7.15.1 Latticepower Corporation Corporation Information

7.15.2 Latticepower Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Latticepower Corporation Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Latticepower Corporation Products Offered

7.15.5 Latticepower Corporation Recent Development

7.16 Xiamen Changelight

7.16.1 Xiamen Changelight Corporation Information

7.16.2 Xiamen Changelight Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Xiamen Changelight Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Xiamen Changelight Products Offered

7.16.5 Xiamen Changelight Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Distributors

8.3 Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Production Mode & Process

8.4 Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Sales Channels

8.4.2 Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Distributors

8.5 Third Generation Semiconductor GaN Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

