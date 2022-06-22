Sports Socks Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Sports Socks Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Sports Socks Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Sports Socks market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Sports Socks market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sports Socks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Sports Socks market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/161794/sports-socks

Sports Socks Market Segment by Type

Cotton Material

Nylon Material

Polyester Material

Other

Sports Socks Market Segment by Application

Specialty Stores

Supermarket

Online Retail

Other

The report on the Sports Socks market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Nike, Inc.

adidas

PUMA SE

ASICS Corporation

New Balance, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc.

Compreesport

Decathlon S.A.

Reebok

Strumpfwerk Lindner GmbH

FILA

Pacific and Co.

FALKE KGaA

X-Bionic

Jack Wolfskin

Salomon

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Sports Socks consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Sports Socks market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sports Socks manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sports Socks with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Sports Socks submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Sports Socks Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Sports Socks Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Sports Socks Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Sports Socks Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Sports Socks Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Sports Socks Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Sports Socks Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Sports Socks Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Sports Socks Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Sports Socks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Sports Socks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Socks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Socks Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Sports Socks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Sports Socks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Sports Socks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Sports Socks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Socks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Socks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Nike, Inc.

7.1.1 Nike, Inc. Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nike, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Nike, Inc. Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Nike, Inc. Sports Socks Products Offered

7.1.5 Nike, Inc. Recent Development

7.2 adidas

7.2.1 adidas Corporation Information

7.2.2 adidas Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 adidas Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 adidas Sports Socks Products Offered

7.2.5 adidas Recent Development

7.3 PUMA SE

7.3.1 PUMA SE Corporation Information

7.3.2 PUMA SE Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 PUMA SE Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 PUMA SE Sports Socks Products Offered

7.3.5 PUMA SE Recent Development

7.4 ASICS Corporation

7.4.1 ASICS Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 ASICS Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ASICS Corporation Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ASICS Corporation Sports Socks Products Offered

7.4.5 ASICS Corporation Recent Development

7.5 New Balance, Inc.

7.5.1 New Balance, Inc. Corporation Information

7.5.2 New Balance, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 New Balance, Inc. Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 New Balance, Inc. Sports Socks Products Offered

7.5.5 New Balance, Inc. Recent Development

7.6 Under Armour, Inc.

7.6.1 Under Armour, Inc. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Under Armour, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Under Armour, Inc. Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Under Armour, Inc. Sports Socks Products Offered

7.6.5 Under Armour, Inc. Recent Development

7.7 Compreesport

7.7.1 Compreesport Corporation Information

7.7.2 Compreesport Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Compreesport Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Compreesport Sports Socks Products Offered

7.7.5 Compreesport Recent Development

7.8 Decathlon S.A.

7.8.1 Decathlon S.A. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Decathlon S.A. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Decathlon S.A. Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Decathlon S.A. Sports Socks Products Offered

7.8.5 Decathlon S.A. Recent Development

7.9 Reebok

7.9.1 Reebok Corporation Information

7.9.2 Reebok Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Reebok Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Reebok Sports Socks Products Offered

7.9.5 Reebok Recent Development

7.10 Strumpfwerk Lindner GmbH

7.10.1 Strumpfwerk Lindner GmbH Corporation Information

7.10.2 Strumpfwerk Lindner GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Strumpfwerk Lindner GmbH Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Strumpfwerk Lindner GmbH Sports Socks Products Offered

7.10.5 Strumpfwerk Lindner GmbH Recent Development

7.11 FILA

7.11.1 FILA Corporation Information

7.11.2 FILA Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 FILA Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 FILA Sports Socks Products Offered

7.11.5 FILA Recent Development

7.12 Pacific and Co.

7.12.1 Pacific and Co. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Pacific and Co. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Pacific and Co. Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Pacific and Co. Products Offered

7.12.5 Pacific and Co. Recent Development

7.13 FALKE KGaA

7.13.1 FALKE KGaA Corporation Information

7.13.2 FALKE KGaA Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 FALKE KGaA Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 FALKE KGaA Products Offered

7.13.5 FALKE KGaA Recent Development

7.14 X-Bionic

7.14.1 X-Bionic Corporation Information

7.14.2 X-Bionic Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 X-Bionic Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 X-Bionic Products Offered

7.14.5 X-Bionic Recent Development

7.15 Jack Wolfskin

7.15.1 Jack Wolfskin Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jack Wolfskin Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Jack Wolfskin Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Jack Wolfskin Products Offered

7.15.5 Jack Wolfskin Recent Development

7.16 Salomon

7.16.1 Salomon Corporation Information

7.16.2 Salomon Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Salomon Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Salomon Products Offered

7.16.5 Salomon Recent Development

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/161794/sports-socks

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States