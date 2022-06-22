Mens T-Shirts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mens T-Shirts in global, including the following market information:

Global Mens T-Shirts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mens T-Shirts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Mens T-Shirts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mens T-Shirts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cotton Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mens T-Shirts include Old Navy, American Eagle, Banana Republic, H&M, Zara, Nike, Adidas, Boss and BP., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mens T-Shirts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mens T-Shirts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mens T-Shirts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cotton

Cashmere

Polyeser

Nylon

Linen

Global Mens T-Shirts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mens T-Shirts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail Store

Department Store

Online Sales

Others

Global Mens T-Shirts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mens T-Shirts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mens T-Shirts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mens T-Shirts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mens T-Shirts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Mens T-Shirts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Old Navy

American Eagle

Banana Republic

H&M

Zara

Nike

Adidas

Boss

BP.

Burberry

Eileen Fisher

J.Crew

KENZO

Levi's

Michael Kors

New Balance

Obey

O'Neill

CK

Roxy

Tommy

Tommy Bahama

Tory Burch

Versace

Vince

Zella

Uniqlo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mens T-Shirts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mens T-Shirts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mens T-Shirts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mens T-Shirts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mens T-Shirts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mens T-Shirts Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mens T-Shirts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mens T-Shirts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mens T-Shirts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mens T-Shirts Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mens T-Shirts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mens T-Shirts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mens T-Shirts Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mens T-Shirts Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mens T-Shirts Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mens T-Shirts Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Mens T-Shirts Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Cotton

4.1.3 Cashmere

4.1.4 P

