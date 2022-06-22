String Solar Inverter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Solar Inverter are widely accepted owing to its property of instantaneous conversion of DC power input to AC current while connected to on-grid system.
This report contains market size and forecasts of String Solar Inverter in global, including the following market information:
Global String Solar Inverter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global String Solar Inverter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five String Solar Inverter companies in 2021 (%)
The global String Solar Inverter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Power Frequency Inverter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of String Solar Inverter include ABB, SMA Solar Technology, Canadian Solar, SolarEdge Technologies, SunPower, Delta Electronics, Solectria Renewables, Sineng Electric and Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the String Solar Inverter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global String Solar Inverter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global String Solar Inverter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Power Frequency Inverter
Medium Frequency Inverter
High Frequency Inverter
Global String Solar Inverter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global String Solar Inverter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Utility
Global String Solar Inverter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global String Solar Inverter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies String Solar Inverter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies String Solar Inverter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies String Solar Inverter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies String Solar Inverter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
SMA Solar Technology
Canadian Solar
SolarEdge Technologies
SunPower
Delta Electronics
Solectria Renewables
Sineng Electric
Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 String Solar Inverter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global String Solar Inverter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global String Solar Inverter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global String Solar Inverter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global String Solar Inverter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global String Solar Inverter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top String Solar Inverter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global String Solar Inverter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global String Solar Inverter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global String Solar Inverter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global String Solar Inverter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 String Solar Inverter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers String Solar Inverter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 String Solar Inverter Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 String Solar Inverter Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 String Solar Inverter Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
