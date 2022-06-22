Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Probiotic Cosmetic Products are widely available in the market. Probiotics are favorable microorganisms that do not harm the skin and treat different skin concerns such as wrinkles, fine lines, acne, blemishes, and others.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Probiotic Cosmetic Products in global, including the following market information:
Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Probiotic Cosmetic Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Probiotic Cosmetic Products market was valued at 19 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 28 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Moisturizer Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Probiotic Cosmetic Products include Estee Lauder, ESSE ORGANIC SKINCARE, L'OREAL, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Unilever, AOBiome, Aurelia Skincare, BeBe & Bella and The Clorox Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Probiotic Cosmetic Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Moisturizer Agent
Cleaner Agent
Anti-Aging Agent
Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Men
Women
Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Probiotic Cosmetic Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Probiotic Cosmetic Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Probiotic Cosmetic Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Probiotic Cosmetic Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Estee Lauder
ESSE ORGANIC SKINCARE
L'OREAL
Procter & Gamble (P&G)
Unilever
AOBiome
Aurelia Skincare
BeBe & Bella
The Clorox Company
EMINENCE ORGANIC SKIN CARE
NUDE brands
Onesta Hair Care
Rodial
TULA Life
