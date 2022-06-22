Stationery Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Stationery includes school stationery and office stationery, gift stationery, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stationery Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Stationery Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Stationery Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Stationery Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Stationery Products market was valued at 80820 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 97900 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Printing Supplies Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stationery Products include A. T. Cross, ACCO Brands, Adveo Group International, American Greetings, Archies, Aurora DUE, Brother International, Canon and Crayola, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Stationery Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stationery Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stationery Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Printing Supplies

Mailing Supplies

Marking Devices

Paper-based Stationery Products

Filing Products

Party Goods

Global Stationery Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stationery Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Business

Global Stationery Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stationery Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stationery Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stationery Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Stationery Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Stationery Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

A. T. Cross

ACCO Brands

Adveo Group International

American Greetings

Archies

Aurora DUE

Brother International

Canon

Crayola

CSS Industries

Faber-Castel

FILA

Dixon Ticonderoga

Groupe Hamelin

Hallmark Cards

Herlitz PBS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Stationery Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Stationery Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Stationery Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Stationery Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Stationery Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Stationery Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Stationery Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Stationery Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Stationery Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Stationery Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Stationery Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stationery Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Stationery Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stationery Products Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stationery Products Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stationery Products Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Stationery Pr

