Stationery Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Stationery includes school stationery and office stationery, gift stationery, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Stationery Products in global, including the following market information:
Global Stationery Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Stationery Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Stationery Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Stationery Products market was valued at 80820 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 97900 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Printing Supplies Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Stationery Products include A. T. Cross, ACCO Brands, Adveo Group International, American Greetings, Archies, Aurora DUE, Brother International, Canon and Crayola, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Stationery Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Stationery Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stationery Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Printing Supplies
Mailing Supplies
Marking Devices
Paper-based Stationery Products
Filing Products
Party Goods
Global Stationery Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stationery Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Business
Global Stationery Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stationery Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Stationery Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Stationery Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Stationery Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Stationery Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
A. T. Cross
ACCO Brands
Adveo Group International
American Greetings
Archies
Aurora DUE
Brother International
Canon
Crayola
CSS Industries
Faber-Castel
FILA
Dixon Ticonderoga
Groupe Hamelin
Hallmark Cards
Herlitz PBS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Stationery Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Stationery Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Stationery Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Stationery Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Stationery Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Stationery Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Stationery Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Stationery Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Stationery Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Stationery Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Stationery Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stationery Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Stationery Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stationery Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stationery Products Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stationery Products Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Stationery Pr
