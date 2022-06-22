Smart Watch Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
In addition to indicating time, a smartwatch should also have one or more functions such as reminder, navigation, calibration, monitoring, interaction, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Watch in global, including the following market information:
Global Smart Watch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Smart Watch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Smart Watch companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Watch market was valued at 50 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 98.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Extension Smart Watch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Watch include Fitbit, Samsung Electronics, Sony, Garmin, Fossil Group, Huawei Technologies, Xiaomi, Nokia and LG Electronics. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Watch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Watch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Watch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Extension Smart Watch
Standalone Smart Watch
Hybrid Smart Watch
Global Smart Watch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Watch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Adult
Old Man
Children
Global Smart Watch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Watch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smart Watch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smart Watch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Smart Watch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Smart Watch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fitbit
Samsung Electronics
Sony
Garmin
Fossil Group
Huawei Technologies
Xiaomi
Nokia
LG Electronics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Watch Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Watch Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Watch Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Watch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Watch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Smart Watch Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Watch Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Watch Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Watch Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Smart Watch Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Smart Watch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Watch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Watch Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Watch Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Watch Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Watch Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Smart Watch Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Extension Smart Watch
4.1.3 Standalone Smart Watch
4.1.4 Hybrid
