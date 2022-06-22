Smart Watch Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In addition to indicating time, a smartwatch should also have one or more functions such as reminder, navigation, calibration, monitoring, interaction, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Watch in global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Watch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smart Watch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Smart Watch companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Watch market was valued at 50 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 98.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Extension Smart Watch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Watch include Fitbit, Samsung Electronics, Sony, Garmin, Fossil Group, Huawei Technologies, Xiaomi, Nokia and LG Electronics. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart Watch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Watch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Watch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Extension Smart Watch

Standalone Smart Watch

Hybrid Smart Watch

Global Smart Watch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Watch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adult

Old Man

Children

Global Smart Watch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Watch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Watch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Watch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smart Watch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Smart Watch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fitbit

Samsung Electronics

Sony

Garmin

Fossil Group

Huawei Technologies

Xiaomi

Nokia

LG Electronics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Watch Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart Watch Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart Watch Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart Watch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smart Watch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Smart Watch Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Watch Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart Watch Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart Watch Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Smart Watch Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Smart Watch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Watch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Watch Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Watch Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Watch Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Watch Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Smart Watch Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Extension Smart Watch

4.1.3 Standalone Smart Watch

4.1.4 Hybrid

