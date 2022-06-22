Sports Supplements Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sports Supplements are prepared according to the characteristics of physiological consumption during exercise, and can be targeted to supplement the lost nutrition during exercise, play a role in maintaining and improving exercise capacity, and speed up the elimination of fatigue after exercise.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Supplements in global, including the following market information:

Global Sports Supplements Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sports Supplements Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Sports Supplements companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sports Supplements market was valued at 7924 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10990 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Protein Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sports Supplements include Atlantic Grupa, Creative Edge Nutrition, Enervit, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, GNC Holdings, Glanbia, Herbalife International, NBTY and Scitec Nutrition and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sports Supplements manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sports Supplements Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sports Supplements Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Protein Products

Protein Products

Global Sports Supplements Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sports Supplements Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fitness Club

Health Food Stores

Online Stores

Pharmacy and Drug Stores

Supermarkets

Global Sports Supplements Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sports Supplements Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sports Supplements revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sports Supplements revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sports Supplements sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sports Supplements sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Atlantic Grupa

Creative Edge Nutrition

Enervit

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare

GNC Holdings

Glanbia

Herbalife International

NBTY

Scitec Nutrition

Universal Nutrition

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sports Supplements Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sports Supplements Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sports Supplements Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sports Supplements Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sports Supplements Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sports Supplements Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sports Supplements Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sports Supplements Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sports Supplements Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sports Supplements Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sports Supplements Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sports Supplements Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sports Supplements Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Supplements Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sports Supplements Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Supplements Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sports Supplements Market Siz

