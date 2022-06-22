Multilayer Wood Flooring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Multilayer Wood Flooring in global, including the following market information:

Global Multilayer Wood Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Multilayer Wood Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Multilayer Wood Flooring companies in 2021 (%)

The global Multilayer Wood Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Poplar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Multilayer Wood Flooring include Power Dekor, Yangzi Floor, KENTIER, ASSUN, GOOSIGN, PARROT, Elegant Living, Ilife Flooring and Haotaitai, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Multilayer Wood Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Multilayer Wood Flooring Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Multilayer Wood Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)

Poplar

Willow

Pine

JuJube

Global Multilayer Wood Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Multilayer Wood Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Office

Factory

Others

Global Multilayer Wood Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Multilayer Wood Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Multilayer Wood Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Multilayer Wood Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Multilayer Wood Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Multilayer Wood Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Power Dekor

Yangzi Floor

KENTIER

ASSUN

GOOSIGN

PARROT

Elegant Living

Ilife Flooring

Haotaitai

MapLe's

Baier

Furen Flooring

Bring Best Life

Arte mundi

Nature

SUNYARD

Sihe

Der

Oaklife by Fudeli Flooring

FOMA

KRONO

WELLUX

Armstrong

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Multilayer Wood Flooring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Material

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Multilayer Wood Flooring Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Multilayer Wood Flooring Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Multilayer Wood Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Multilayer Wood Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Multilayer Wood Flooring Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Multilayer Wood Flooring Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Multilayer Wood Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Multilayer Wood Flooring Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Multilayer Wood Flooring Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Multilayer Wood Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Multilayer Wood Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Multilayer Wood Flooring Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Multilayer Wood Flooring Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Multilayer Wood Flooring Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Multilayer Wood Flooring Companies



