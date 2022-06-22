Essential Oil Balm Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Essential Oil Balm market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Essential Oil Balm market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Essential Oil Balm market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361598/essential-oil-balm

Segment by Type

For Face

For Body

Segment by Application

Online Sales

Offline Sales

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Eucerin

Made By Coopers

Artistry Studio

Young Living

DōTERRA

L’Occitane

Clarins

AFU

CAMENAE

Jurlique

The Body Shop

Jahwa

Plant Therapy

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Essential Oil Balm consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Essential Oil Balm market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Essential Oil Balm manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Essential Oil Balm with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Essential Oil Balm submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Essential Oil Balm companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Essential Oil Balm Product Introduction

1.2 Global Essential Oil Balm Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Essential Oil Balm Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Essential Oil Balm Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Essential Oil Balm Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Essential Oil Balm Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Essential Oil Balm Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Essential Oil Balm Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Essential Oil Balm in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Essential Oil Balm Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Essential Oil Balm Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Essential Oil Balm Industry Trends

1.5.2 Essential Oil Balm Market Drivers

1.5.3 Essential Oil Balm Market Challenges

1.5.4 Essential Oil Balm Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Essential Oil Balm Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 For Face

2.1.2 For Body

2.2 Global Essential Oil Balm Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Essential Oil Balm Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Essential Oil Balm Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Essential Oil Balm Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Essential Oil Balm Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Essential Oil Balm Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Essential Oil Balm Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Essential Oil Balm Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Essential Oil Balm Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Online Sales

3.1.2 Offline Sales

3.2 Global Essential Oil Balm Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Essential Oil Balm Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Essential Oil Balm Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Essential Oil Balm Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Essential Oil Balm Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Essential Oil Balm Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Essential Oil Balm Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Essential Oil Balm Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Essential Oil Balm Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Essential Oil Balm Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Essential Oil Balm Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Essential Oil Balm Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Essential Oil Balm Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Essential Oil Balm Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Essential Oil Balm Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Essential Oil Balm Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Essential Oil Balm in 2021

4.2.3 Global Essential Oil Balm Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Essential Oil Balm Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Essential Oil Balm Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Essential Oil Balm Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Essential Oil Balm Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Essential Oil Balm Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Essential Oil Balm Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Essential Oil Balm Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Essential Oil Balm Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Essential Oil Balm Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Essential Oil Balm Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Essential Oil Balm Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Essential Oil Balm Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Essential Oil Balm Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Essential Oil Balm Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Essential Oil Balm Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Essential Oil Balm Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Essential Oil Balm Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Essential Oil Balm Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Essential Oil Balm Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Essential Oil Balm Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Essential Oil Balm Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Essential Oil Balm Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Essential Oil Balm Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Essential Oil Balm Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Essential Oil Balm Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Essential Oil Balm Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Eucerin

7.1.1 Eucerin Corporation Information

7.1.2 Eucerin Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Eucerin Essential Oil Balm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Eucerin Essential Oil Balm Products Offered

7.1.5 Eucerin Recent Development

7.2 Made By Coopers

7.2.1 Made By Coopers Corporation Information

7.2.2 Made By Coopers Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Made By Coopers Essential Oil Balm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Made By Coopers Essential Oil Balm Products Offered

7.2.5 Made By Coopers Recent Development

7.3 Artistry Studio

7.3.1 Artistry Studio Corporation Information

7.3.2 Artistry Studio Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Artistry Studio Essential Oil Balm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Artistry Studio Essential Oil Balm Products Offered

7.3.5 Artistry Studio Recent Development

7.4 Young Living

7.4.1 Young Living Corporation Information

7.4.2 Young Living Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Young Living Essential Oil Balm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Young Living Essential Oil Balm Products Offered

7.4.5 Young Living Recent Development

7.5 DōTERRA

7.5.1 DōTERRA Corporation Information

7.5.2 DōTERRA Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 DōTERRA Essential Oil Balm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 DōTERRA Essential Oil Balm Products Offered

7.5.5 DōTERRA Recent Development

7.6 L’Occitane

7.6.1 L’Occitane Corporation Information

7.6.2 L’Occitane Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 L’Occitane Essential Oil Balm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 L’Occitane Essential Oil Balm Products Offered

7.6.5 L’Occitane Recent Development

7.7 Clarins

7.7.1 Clarins Corporation Information

7.7.2 Clarins Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Clarins Essential Oil Balm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Clarins Essential Oil Balm Products Offered

7.7.5 Clarins Recent Development

7.8 AFU

7.8.1 AFU Corporation Information

7.8.2 AFU Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 AFU Essential Oil Balm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 AFU Essential Oil Balm Products Offered

7.8.5 AFU Recent Development

7.9 CAMENAE

7.9.1 CAMENAE Corporation Information

7.9.2 CAMENAE Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 CAMENAE Essential Oil Balm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 CAMENAE Essential Oil Balm Products Offered

7.9.5 CAMENAE Recent Development

7.10 Jurlique

7.10.1 Jurlique Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jurlique Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jurlique Essential Oil Balm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jurlique Essential Oil Balm Products Offered

7.10.5 Jurlique Recent Development

7.11 The Body Shop

7.11.1 The Body Shop Corporation Information

7.11.2 The Body Shop Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 The Body Shop Essential Oil Balm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 The Body Shop Essential Oil Balm Products Offered

7.11.5 The Body Shop Recent Development

7.12 Jahwa

7.12.1 Jahwa Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jahwa Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Jahwa Essential Oil Balm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Jahwa Products Offered

7.12.5 Jahwa Recent Development

7.13 Plant Therapy

7.13.1 Plant Therapy Corporation Information

7.13.2 Plant Therapy Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Plant Therapy Essential Oil Balm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Plant Therapy Products Offered

7.13.5 Plant Therapy Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Essential Oil Balm Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Essential Oil Balm Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Essential Oil Balm Distributors

8.3 Essential Oil Balm Production Mode & Process

8.4 Essential Oil Balm Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Essential Oil Balm Sales Channels

8.4.2 Essential Oil Balm Distributors

8.5 Essential Oil Balm Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361598/essential-oil-balm

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States