Pet Drinks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Drinks in global, including the following market information:

Global Pet Drinks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pet Drinks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Pet Drinks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pet Drinks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bagged Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pet Drinks include Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, Big Heart Pet Brands, Cargill, Crosswind Industries Inc., Evanger's, Hubbard Feeds, Life's Abundance, National Flour Mills and Natural Balance Pet Foods, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pet Drinks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pet Drinks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pet Drinks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bagged

Bottled

Global Pet Drinks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pet Drinks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dog

Cat

Others

Global Pet Drinks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pet Drinks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pet Drinks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pet Drinks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pet Drinks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Pet Drinks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ainsworth Pet Nutrition

Big Heart Pet Brands

Cargill

Crosswind Industries Inc.

Evanger's

Hubbard Feeds

Life's Abundance

National Flour Mills

Natural Balance Pet Foods

Rush Direct

Simmons Pet Food

Almo Nature

Aller Petfood

C.J. Foods

Deuerer

Canidae Corp.

Gimborn

Thailand Foods Pet Food Co.

Nippon Pet Food Co.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pet Drinks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pet Drinks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pet Drinks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pet Drinks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pet Drinks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pet Drinks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pet Drinks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pet Drinks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pet Drinks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pet Drinks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pet Drinks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pet Drinks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pet Drinks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Drinks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pet Drinks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Drinks Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Pet Drinks Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Bagged

4.1.3 Bottled

4.2 By Type – Global Pet Drinks Revenue & Forecasts

4.

