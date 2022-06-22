Small Mammal Food Treats Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Small Mammal Food Treats in global, including the following market information:
Global Small Mammal Food Treats Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Small Mammal Food Treats Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Small Mammal Food Treats companies in 2021 (%)
The global Small Mammal Food Treats market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Small Mammal Food Treats include Bewital Petfood, Brit – VAFO PRAHA s.r.o., C & D Foods, C.J. Foods, Cargill, Central Garden & Pet, Crosswind Industries Inc., Crown Pet Foods and Deuerer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Small Mammal Food Treats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Small Mammal Food Treats Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Small Mammal Food Treats Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wet
Dry
Semi-Moist
Others
Global Small Mammal Food Treats Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Small Mammal Food Treats Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pet Store
Individual
Zoo
Others
Global Small Mammal Food Treats Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Small Mammal Food Treats Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Small Mammal Food Treats revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Small Mammal Food Treats revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Small Mammal Food Treats sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Small Mammal Food Treats sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bewital Petfood
Brit – VAFO PRAHA s.r.o.
C & D Foods
C.J. Foods
Cargill
Central Garden & Pet
Crosswind Industries Inc.
Crown Pet Foods
Deuerer
DTC Deutsche Tiernahrung Cremer
Evanger's
GA Pet Food Partners
Gimborn
Group Depre
Grupo Pilar
Hubbard Feeds
Inspired Pet Nutrition
Kent Corp.
Laroy Group
MG Group
Mogiana Alimentos SA
National Flour Mills
Nisshin Petfood
Nunn Milling Co.
Perfect Companion
Petline Ltd.
Pets Choice
Spectrum Brands / United Pet Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Small Mammal Food Treats Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Small Mammal Food Treats Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Small Mammal Food Treats Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Small Mammal Food Treats Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Small Mammal Food Treats Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Small Mammal Food Treats Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Small Mammal Food Treats Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Small Mammal Food Treats Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Small Mammal Food Treats Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Small Mammal Food Treats Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Small Mammal Food Treats Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Small Mammal Food Treats Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Small Mammal Food Treats Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Mammal Food Treats Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Small Mammal Food Treats Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Mammal Food Treats Companies
4 S
