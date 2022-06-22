Mosquito Repellent Watch Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mosquito Repellent Watch in global, including the following market information:
Global Mosquito Repellent Watch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Mosquito Repellent Watch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Mosquito Repellent Watch companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mosquito Repellent Watch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rechargeable Electric Watch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mosquito Repellent Watch include VAPE, MOG ONE TRONIX, Odowalker and Homeleii, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mosquito Repellent Watch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mosquito Repellent Watch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mosquito Repellent Watch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rechargeable Electric Watch
Others
Global Mosquito Repellent Watch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mosquito Repellent Watch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Indoor
Outdoor
Global Mosquito Repellent Watch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mosquito Repellent Watch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mosquito Repellent Watch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mosquito Repellent Watch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Mosquito Repellent Watch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Mosquito Repellent Watch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
VAPE
MOG ONE TRONIX
Odowalker
Homeleii
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mosquito Repellent Watch Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mosquito Repellent Watch Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mosquito Repellent Watch Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mosquito Repellent Watch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mosquito Repellent Watch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mosquito Repellent Watch Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mosquito Repellent Watch Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mosquito Repellent Watch Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mosquito Repellent Watch Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mosquito Repellent Watch Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mosquito Repellent Watch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mosquito Repellent Watch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mosquito Repellent Watch Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mosquito Repellent Watch Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mosquito Repellent Watch Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mosquito Repellent Watch Companies
