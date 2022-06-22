Automobile On-Board Inverter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automobile On-Board Inverter in global, including the following market information:
Global Automobile On-Board Inverter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automobile On-Board Inverter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automobile On-Board Inverter companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automobile On-Board Inverter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
20W Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automobile On-Board Inverter include BESTEK, Calsonic Kansei, Lear Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Stanley Black & Decker and Samlex America, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automobile On-Board Inverter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automobile On-Board Inverter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automobile On-Board Inverter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
20W
40W
80W
Other
Global Automobile On-Board Inverter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automobile On-Board Inverter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Global Automobile On-Board Inverter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automobile On-Board Inverter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automobile On-Board Inverter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automobile On-Board Inverter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automobile On-Board Inverter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automobile On-Board Inverter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BESTEK
Calsonic Kansei
Lear Corporation
Sensata Technologies
Stanley Black & Decker
Samlex America
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automobile On-Board Inverter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automobile On-Board Inverter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automobile On-Board Inverter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automobile On-Board Inverter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automobile On-Board Inverter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automobile On-Board Inverter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automobile On-Board Inverter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automobile On-Board Inverter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automobile On-Board Inverter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automobile On-Board Inverter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automobile On-Board Inverter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automobile On-Board Inverter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automobile On-Board Inverter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automobile On-Board Inverter Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automobile On-Board Inverter Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
