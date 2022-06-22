Automotive Head Restraints Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Head Restraints in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Head Restraints Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Head Restraints Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Head Restraints companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Head Restraints market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Adjustable Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Head Restraints include Continental, Magna International, Faurecia, Lear Corporation, GRAMMER, DURA Automotive and Adient, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Head Restraints manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Head Restraints Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Head Restraints Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Adjustable Type
One-Piece Type
Other
Global Automotive Head Restraints Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Head Restraints Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Head Restraints Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Head Restraints Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Head Restraints revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Head Restraints revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Head Restraints sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Head Restraints sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Continental
Magna International
Faurecia
Lear Corporation
GRAMMER
DURA Automotive
Adient
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Head Restraints Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Head Restraints Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Head Restraints Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Head Restraints Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Head Restraints Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Head Restraints Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Head Restraints Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Head Restraints Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Head Restraints Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Head Restraints Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Head Restraints Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Head Restraints Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Head Restraints Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Head Restraints Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Head Restraints Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotiv
